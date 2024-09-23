PFF Grades: Big day for UVa's offense shows in the numbers

Malachi Fields and the Hoos were too much for the Chants on Saturday. (Photo by UVA Athletics)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 68.4 (2024 Average: 72.4)

OFFENSE: 70.0 (2024: 68.5) Pass: 62.5 Run: 81.7 Receiving: 60.8 Pass Block: 64.8 Run Block: 60.7

Notes: The Wahoos graded out in the 70’s on offense for the third time in four games, meaning they’ve put together a trio of above-average performances. The run grade was an impressive 81.7, which is no surprise, given that they went for almost 400 yards on the ground. That 81.7 mark is their best in a game since posting an 81.2 in the 2022 home loss to UNC. The passing grades remained middling this week, though that was largely a function of not needing to do it rather than not being able to. The run blocking grade was the second-best of the season and the pass blocking grade was a major improvement from the Maryland game, going up 16.8 points.

DEFENSE: 62.1 (2024: 67.1) Run Defense: 61.2 Coverage: 63.1 Pass Rush: 64.6 Tackling: 42.8

Notes: The defense didn’t grade out particularly well, and the quality of opponent may have something to do with that. The number that stands out, and frankly it was the biggest issue on Saturday, is the tackling grade: 42.8 is nearly 20 points lower than any other game this season, and goes a long way towards explaining Coastal’s big plays in the passing game. Those big plays were often short throws sprung by missed tackles or bad angles, and really was the only thing keeping Coastal’s offense viable in the game. Coverage, pass rush and run defense grades were relatively average; though it does feel like the run grade could be a bit higher given how well Coastal Carolina ran the ball in their first three games, and how little the Hoos gave up on Saturday.



PLAYER GRADES





Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): 1. Xavier Brown, RB: 85.9 2. Tyler Neville, TE: 76.3 3. Tony Muskett, QB: 75.9 4. Kobe Pace, RB: 73.5 5. Anthony Colandrea, QB: 71.2 6. Malachi Fields, WR: 69.2 7. Jack Witmer, LT: 68.8 8. Blake Steen, RT: 66.0 9. Noah Josey, LG: 64.2 10. Kameron Courtney, WR: 64.0 11. Jaden Gibson, WR: 62.6 12. Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 58.7 13. Eli Wood, WR: 57.4 14. TyLyric Coleman, WR: 57.3 15. Jack Griese, RB: 57.1 16. Chris Tyree, WR: 56.2 17. Noah Vaughn, RB: 53.2 18. Andre Greene, WR: 53.1 19. Brian Stevens, C: 52.7 20. Dakota Twitty, TE: 49.7 21. Jimmy Christ, RT: 49.5 22. Sackett Wood, TE: 41.5

Notes: Xavier Brown’s grade being so good is not a surprise, given how efficient he was on Saturday. The entire run game was impressive, but Brown demonstrated some home-run ability that UVa hasn’t had in the backfield in some time. Grady Brosterhaus actually had the highest mark at 89.1, and two touchdowns on three snaps will do that. It’s good to see Jack Witmer with another solid performance as well, and he’s been a big part of UVa making it through the first four games with three wins, given he wasn’t expected to be the starting left tackle. What stood out in Saturday’s grades is how many guys played a good number of snaps. Andre Greene played 34 in place of Trell Harris; Jaden Gibson played 34, and even TyLyric Coleman got to double digits with 17. Sackett Wood saw a big uptick in snaps too, unfortunately in part because of Sage Ennis’ injury.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): 1. Jonas Sanker, S: 80.4 2. Kam Butler, DE: 72.4 3. Jahmeer Carter, DT: 71.9 4. Anthony Britton, DT: 70.0 5. Kam Robinson, LB: 68.8 6. Antonio Clary, S: 68.2 7. Chico Bennett, DE: 65.4 8. Terrell Jones, DE: 60.5 9. Trey McDonald, LB: 60.5 10. Kendren Smith, DB: 56.9 11. Ben Smiley, DE: 54.4 12. Kempton Shine, CB: 53.1 13. Jam Jackson, CB: 50.1 14. James Jackson, LB: 50.1 15. Corey Thomas, CB: 49.7 16. Jason Hammond, DT: 48.3 17. Malcolm Greene, CB: 46.7

Notes: Like the offense, the defense got a lot of guys in the game on Saturday. Against Maryland, UVa had five defenders play 80+ snaps, and nine players played 60 or more. Against Coastal, no player exceeded 58 snaps. The grades were not as impressive as the other side of the ball, however. Jonas Sanker led the way with another very solid performance. Antonio Clary’s grade was weighted down by a low tackling grade and had that been higher, might have led the group because he came up with the lone defensive takeaway in the game. UVa’s defensive line didn’t create a ton of havoc plays, but greeted out relatively well overall. The secondary had some of the lowest marks, with most of the DBs having either a low coverage grade, a low tackling grade or some combination of the two.



QUARTERBACK PLAY



Anthony Colandrea: 13-20, 131 yards, 2 TD Drop Backs: 43 Completion Rate: 61.9% Drops: 1; Drop Rate: 7.1% Adjusted Completion Rate: 73.7% Average Depth of Target: 7.3 yards Sacks: 2 (Officially 1) Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 18.2% Under Pressure: 39.3% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 10-13, 98 yards, TD Under Pressure: 3-8, 33 yards, TD Against Blitz: 4-5, 34 yards, TD “Big Time Throws”: 2 Throws under 10 yards:11/15, 80 yards, TD Throws 10-20 yards: 1/1, 14 yards Throws 20+ yards: 1/3, 37 yards, TD

Notes: A pretty quiet afternoon for Colandrea through the air, mostly because they didn’t need him to do a whole lot. He did hit Fields on a pair of touchdowns, one short and one long, and didn’t turn the ball over, after throwing four interceptions in his last two games, and fumbling once as well. The average depth of target dropped off a bit, as UVa limited the deep shots and took the underneath throws. Colandrea connected on just one throw of 20+ yards, the 37 yard score to Fields. Colandrea had a relatively clean pocket on Saturday, and when Coastal brought extra defenders, he did well, too. Overall a solid performance that won’t blow anyone away when they look at the box score, but it got the job done.



SNAP COUNTS