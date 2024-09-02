



Overall: 76.6





Offense: 71.5

Pass: 66.7

Run: 60.6

Receiving: 63.4

Pass Block: 73.2

Run Block: 78.6





Note: As the season goes on, we’ll be able to better put these grades in context, comparing one game to another or even one team to another, and so on. Virginia’s offensive line graded out well in the win, which makes sense given the success the Hoos had protecting the quarterback and running the ball, against an FCS opponent.

For some context, the offense grade of 71.5 would have been UVa’s sixth-best grade last season. The pass blocking grade of 73.2 is better than any game last year. The run blocking grade is way above any game last season, with the best mark a 68.6 grade in the win against UNC.





DEFENSE: 75.1

Run Defense: 74.3

Coverage: 73.7

Pass Rush: 63.8

Tackling: 82.8





Note: The defense handled the game on Saturday, as you’d expect them to against an FCS opponent. The most encouraging sign here is the tackling grade, which was quite strong. UVa’s best tackling grade last year was 82.1 against North Carolina. Virginia’s secondary wasn’t tested a ton against the Spiders, and saw a good coverage grade as a result. And as we discussed in Sunday’s ‘Take Two,’ the lack of pass-rush production is still concerning. UVa never had a pass rush grade higher than 66.0 last year, and the 63.8 mark against an FCS opponent is not a great early indicator of improvement.



