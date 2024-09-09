PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLThWSlFSUE1aN0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

PFF Grades: Colandrea, Greene lead the way for the Wahoos

For the second week in a row, Anthony Colandrea led the way for the Wahoos in PFF's eyes.
For the second week in a row, Anthony Colandrea led the way for the Wahoos in PFF's eyes. (UVA Athletics)
Justin Ferber • CavsCorner
Editor In-Chief
@justin_ferber

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 69.5 (2024 Average: 74.9)


Offense: 70.9 (2024: 71.4)

Pass: 86.1

Run: 53.7

Receiving: 71.5

Pass Block: 85.0

Run Block: 51.1


Notes: Virginia’s offensive grade was very similar to what the Cavaliers had against Richmond, which bodes well for an improved group this year. The big standout this week is the success rate of the passing game (more on that later), and the pass blocking. Anthony Colandrea had clean pockets to throw from and was rarely under duress, which helped the passing game produce 300+ yards for the second straight week. The drop-off of the run game was obvious to anyone watching on Saturday night and the grades dropping significantly shouldn’t be a surprise.

We’ll see if the offensive staff can find ways to get the run game going in the weeks to come, or if this will simply be a pass-heavy offense this fall.


DEFENSE: 63.3 (2024: 69.3)

Run Defense: 62.4

Coverage: 66.2

Pass Rush: 60.2

Tackling: 72.1


Notes: Virginia’s defense got its first real test on Saturday night after coasting against the Spiders in the opener. The grades were down across the board, which shouldn’t be a surprise as this was a much more challenging game and Wake’s offense racked up over 500 yards of offense. The pass rush grade was a bit low, but UVa did get a lot of its pass rush success from blitzing linebackers and defensive backs, not necessarily from the front four. The tackling grade was down from the opener but remained very solid at 72.1, and it seems like the defense is doing a better job there than they did a year ago.


Advertisement

PLAYER GRADES


Offense Grades (10+ Snaps):

1. Anthony Colandrea, QB: 81.3

2. Malachi Fields, WR: 77.2

3. Tyler Neville, TE: 71.1

4. Trell Harris, WR: 67.1

5. Blake Steen, RT: 66.9

6. Brian Stevens, C: 65.7

7. Jack Witmer, LT: 64.4

8. Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 63.2

9. Xavier Brown, RB: 59.6

10. Sage Ennis, TE: 58.7

11. Noah Josey, LG: 56.0

12. Ty Furnish, RG: 55.1

13. Kobe Pace, RB: 54.2

14. Suderian Harrison, WR: 53.6

15. Chris Tyree, WR: 51.6


Notes: UVa narrowed down its offensive rotation after playing nearly everyone in the opener. Players like Andre Greene, Sackett Wood and Jack Griese were relegated to few snaps as UVa focused on a smaller set of playmakers. Colandrea leads the team in overall grade for the second week in a row, despite having a pair of turnovers. His overall efficiency remains quite strong, and it’s no surprise that the next-highest grades are all pass catchers. Malachi Fields was fantastic in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, and the next-highest grades, Tyler Neville and Trell Harris, were responsible for all three receiving touchdowns on Saturday night.


DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps):

1. Malcolm Greene, CB: 72.2

2. Michael Diatta, DT: 68.4

3. Antonio Clary, S: 67.4

4. Kempton Shine, CB: 67.1

5. Kendren Smith, CB: 66.5

6. Chico Bennett, DE: 65.7

7. Terrell Jones, DT: 64.5

8. Jonas Sanker, FS: 63.9

9. Jason Hammond, DT: 63.7

10. Corey Thomas Jr., CB: 63.7

11. Trey McDonald, LB: 61.1

12. Jahmeer Carter, DT: 59.4

13. Kam Robinson, LB: 58.9

14. Jam Jackson, CB: 58.7

15. Ben Smiley, DE: 58.0

16. James Jackson, LB: 57.4

17. Caleb Hardy, FS: 55.6

18. Anthony Britton, DT: 53.8

19. Kam Butler, DE: 53.3

20. Dre Walker, CB: 36.8


Notes: The defensive grades were lower than the top performers on offense, which makes sense given how the game played out. Malcolm Greene came off the bench and played 30+ snaps, and had the biggest defensive play of the game, forcing a fumble that was ultimately recovered by Antonio Clary. He finishing third on the defensive grades is no surprise either, given he recovered that fumble and led the defense in tackles with 11. It’s good to see grades of 60+ for UVa’s rotational defensive linemen who will be counted on to give breathers to the starters. And it seems like Jam Jackson has separated himself from Dre Walker as the starter opposite Kempton Shine, and the snap counts on Saturday back that up.


QUARTERBACK PLAY


Anthony Colandrea: 33-43, 357 yards; 3 TD, 2 INT

Drop Backs: 45

Completion Rate: 76.7%

Drops: 1; Drop Rate: 2.9%

Adjusted Completion Rate: 81%

Average Depth of Target: 8.8 yards

Sacks: 1

Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 20%

Under Pressure: 11.1% of Drop Backs

Clean Pocket: 31-39, 351 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Under Pressure: 2-4, 5 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Against Blitz: 7-9, 114 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

“Big Time Throws”: 1

Throws under 10 yards: 24-25, 182 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Throws 10-20 yards: 6-10, 112 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Throws 20+ yards: 3-7, 62 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT


Notes: Another efficient day for Colandrea, despite the two picks. His completion percentage for the season is now 76%, and take a look at how good he was on short throws. His only miss under 10 yards was tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off.

The lack of pressure stands out too, so credit to the offensive line for putting Colandrea in positions to succeed. His average depth of target was higher against Wake than it was against Richmond, and he pushed the ball down the field more with seven throws of 20+ yards.

And what would’ve been his biggest throw of the game, a beautiful 56-yard throw to Harris in the fourth quarter, was perfectly placed and dropped. Obviously multi-turnover games are never ideal, but Colandrea was really good otherwise, and was the lynchpin in UVa’s rally.


SNAP COUNTS


Offense:

70+: Anthony Colandrea, Brian Stevens, Jack Witmer, Noah Josey

60-69: Malachi Fields

50-59: Tyler Neville, Trell Harris, Kobe Pace, Ty Furnish, Chris Tyree

40-49: None

30-39: None

20-29: Sage Ennis, Ugonna Nnanna

10-19: Xavier Brown, Suderian Harrison

0-9: Jaden Gibson, Andre Greene, Eli Wood, Dak Twitty, Sackett Wood, Grady Brosterhaus, Jack Griese


Defense:

80+: James Jackson, Jonas Sanker

70-79: Jam Jackson, Kam Butler

60-69: Antonio Clary, Chico Bennett, Trey McDonald, Jahmeer Carter, Kempton Shine

50-59: None

40-49: Corey Thomas Jr, Jason Hammond, Michael Diatta

30-39: Malcolm Greene

20-29: Anthony Britton, Kam Robinson

10-19: Dre Walker, Caleb Hardy, Ben Smiley, Kendren Smith, Terrell Jones

0-9: Ethan Minter


TRUE FRESHMAN PARTICIPATION REPORT


2 Games Played: Ethan Minter

1 Game Played: Billy Koudelka


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wZmYtZ3JhZGVzLWNvbGFuZHJlYS1ncmVlbmUtbGVhZC10aGUt d2F5LWZvci10aGUtd2Fob29zIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnBmZi1ncmFkZXMtY29sYW5kcmVhLWdyZWVuZS1sZWFkLXRoZS13 YXktZm9yLXRoZS13YWhvb3MmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2OCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=