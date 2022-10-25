Passing Game: 52.8

Virginia’s passing game looked better at times in Thursday’s win, but the two turnovers certainly weigh down the grade here. Brennan Armstrong completed 55.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 256 yards, 7.5 yards per attempt. Armstrong was awarded two “big time throws” in PFF College’s review of the game, and had an adjusted completion percentage of 63.6 percent. The average depth of target for UVa’s receivers was 8.8 yards, which is basically in line with other games this season.

Armstrong’s two interceptions varied dramatically in impact. The first was a ball through the hands of Keytaon Thompson and fell perfectly to allow the Jackets to return it for a touchdown. The second INT wasn’t nearly as critical to the outcome, with the interception coming deep down the sideline, basically the equivalent of a punt. One positive note from the passing game on Thursday: no penalties for the Hoos.





Pass Blocking: 55.9; Run Blocking: 51.2

We’ll lump the pass and run blocking grades together here to look at the offensive line’s overall performance. UVa had some mixed pass blocking grades, with Noah Josey and Jonathan Leech putting up grades above 80, while Ty Furnish, Derek Devine, Jestus Johnson and Sackett Wood all had marks in the 30s or below. Still, the line didn’t allow a sack and Armstrong got hit just one time in the game on a passing play.

Virginia’s run blocking grades weren’t as good, which matched the ground games relatively mediocre performance. In fact, the two best run blocking grades on the team belong to running backs Xavier Brown and Perris Jones, likely for blocks on Armstrong’s runs.

Virginia’s offensive line did account for five penalties on Thursday, which isn’t terrible but could certainly be improved upon.





Receiving: 64.7

The receivers again had an up-and-down evening in Atlanta. The Cavaliers finished the game with a 64.7 grade, which was their best mark of the season. That’s certainly encouraging, but the offense still needs more big plays from this group, and more consistency, too. The good news is that the Hoos had just two drops in the game; the bad news is that one of them was a sure touchdown dropped by Lavel Davis. He and Dontayvion Wicks were credited with one drop each in the win, which doesn’t account for the ball that went through Thompson’s hands for an interception, though that was a tougher catch to make.

Still, there were signs of life in the passing game in Thursday’s win, something that will need to carry over into the four-game home stand.





Running Game: 54.6

The ground game was pretty average on Thursday night, with 33 attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown. Armstrong was the most productive ball carrier, and found the end zone in the first quarter. Jones had a critical fumble on UVa’s first drive of the game, and finished the contest with just nine carries for 16 yards according to the PFF data. Brown received a heavier workload than we’ve seen, and had a few decent runs and a bunch for little to no gain. Credit the Jackets for stopping the run at the line of scrimmage, and while this was a better rushing performance than UVa had against Louisville, there’s still room for improvement here as well.