PFF Grades: Looking back at UVa's lopsided loss to SMU

(Photo by USATSI)

TEAM GRADES

Advertisement



Overall: 67.4

Offense: 63.7 Pass: 63.8 Run: 68.2 Receiving: 53.5 Pass Block: 51.1 Run Block: 77.7

Notes: Virginia’s overall grade jumped up from a season-worst mark against Notre Dame, even though the result was pretty much the same. UVa’s passing grade of 63.8 was their highest mark since the win over Boston College, mostly because of a lack of turnovers. The run block grade was UVa’s best since an 82.9 mark against Coastal Carolina. The pass blocking has continued to be poor, with a 51.1 mark; UVa hasn’t had a grade over 65 since the Clemson game.

Defense: 66.6 Run Defense: 70.5 Coverage: 63.7 Pass Rush: 57.3 Tackling: 53.6

Notes: Defensively, UVa’s grade went up 8.6 points from last week’s loss in South Bend. The run defense grade was back into the 70s after a rough game against Notre Dame, and UVa’s front did do a pretty good job against SMU’s talented running back. The Pass rush grade dropped into the 50’s for the first time since the loss to UNC; Virginia’s tackling grade was nearly identical to the previous game, and UVa’s third game under 55.0 in the last four contests.







PLAYER GRADES

Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): Noah Josey, LG: 81.5 Brian Stevens, C: 72.3 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 70.1 Malachi Fields, WR: 69.5 Noah Vaughn, RB: 68.0 McKale Boley, LT: 66.9 Ty Furnish, RG: 66.4 Tyler Neville, TE: 61.9 Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 59.3 Kobe Pace, RB: 58.5 Sackett Wood, TE: 57.9 Dakota Twitty, TE: 54.3 Eli Wood, WR: 53.1 Jack Witmer, RT: 52.9 Andre Greene, WR: 52.6 Suderian Harrison, WR: 52.3 Blake Steen, RT: 50.9 Chris Tyree, WR: 49.0 JR Wilson, WR: 45.8

Notes: The offensive grades are surprisingly good given how terrible they played on Saturday. Noah Josey and Brian Stevens continue to perform well this season, and the pressures allowed didn’t necessarily come from their assigned defenders. It’s no surprise that Malachi Fields graded out well, given his touchdown catch; Noah Vaughn also graded out positively, being forced into duty with Xavier Brown and Kobe Pace both hurt. Chris Tyree continues to grade out poorly, and his transfer to UVa simply hasn’t worked out.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): Billy Koudelka, DE: 83.2 Corey Thomas, S: 76.2 Kendren Smith, CB: 74.2 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 68.0 Jam Jackson, CB: 67.3 Kam Robinson, LB: 67.1 Michael Diatta, DT: 67.1 Anthony Britton, DT: 62.4 Chico Bennett, DE: 62.1 Ethan Minter, S: 59.8 Kempton Shine, CB: 59.7 Trey McDonald, LB: 58.9 Jonas Sanker, S: 56.0 Kam Butler, DE: 55.6 Terrell Jones, DE: 54.7 Dorian Jones, LB: 40.1

Notes: UVa’s top two defensive grades belong to a guy that wasn’t expected to play Saturday, and another that most Cavalier fans have probably never heard of. How about freshman walk-on Billy Koudelka, who hasn’t really seen time since the beginning of the season, but graded out a team-best 83.2 on Saturday, in part because he forced a fumble. Corey Thomas played on Saturday and had the other turnover, forcing a pick in the third quarter. UVa’s DBs graded out pretty well, but the line and linebackers had rough outings.

QUARTERBACK PLAY

Anthony Colandrea: 16-25, 99 yards, TD Drop Backs: 45 Completion Rate: 64% Drops: 3; Drop Rate: 15.8% Adjusted Completion Rate: 86.4% Average Depth of Target: 5.7 Sacks: 10 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 41.7% Under Pressure: 53.3% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 12-18, 80 yards Under Pressure: 4-7, 19 yards, TD Against Blitz: 6-7, 38 yards, TD

“Big Time Throws”: 1 Throws under 10 yards: 13-17, 68 yards Throws 10-20 yards: 3-3, 31 yards, TD Throws 20+ yards: 0-2

Notes: If you look at the PFF grades, it looks like Colandrea didn’t have much of a chance for success on Saturday. He was under pressure on more than half of his drop backs, and was brought down at or behind the line of scrimmage 10 times. Against pressure, he actually completed a decent number of throws, including his late touchdown. His receivers were also credited with three drops, which further hurt his completion percentage. The lack of deep shots stands out here; Colandrea threw over 20 yards just twice connecting on neither of them.



SNAP COUNTS