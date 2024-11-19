PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's 35-21 loss at Notre Dame

(Photo by Getty Images)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 49.2

Offense: 43.6 Pass: 30.9 Run: 59.5 Receiving: 55.0 Pass Block: 33.4 Run Block: 45.8

Notes: A big yikes for the offense, who had their lowest grade of the season, by far. The previous low mark was a 55.0 grade in the blowout loss to UNC before the bye week. Virginia’s offense was bad across the board, and were penalized for their turnovers. The passing grade was half the number it was against Pitt, which was not exactly a great passing day either. The pass block grade came in at a season-low 33.4, despite only allowing one sack, with plenty of pressure getting through. The receiving and run-blocking grades also hit new lows, and the run grade of 59.5 was just a shade better than the 57.3 mark against Wake Forest. It was that kind of day for UVa’s offense in South Bend.

Defense: 60.9 Run Defense: 52.1 Coverage: 68.5 Pass Rush: 61.1 Tackling: 60.6

Notes: UVa’s defense fared far better than the offense did, but still didn’t end up with particularly high marks. The run defense graded out poorly, which is to be expected as Notre Dame easily hit the 200 yard mark and had a number of big runs, including a 76-yard touchdown. Notre Dame’s talented backs proved difficult to get on the ground, and as a result, UVa ended up with a 60.6 tackling grade. If there is a positive to be had, UVa’s coverage did a decent job, grading out at 68.5, their highest mark since a 71.4 against Boston College back in early October.





PLAYER GRADES

Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): Jaden Gibson, WR: 75.0 Malachi Fields, WR: 69.7 McKale Boley, LT: 66.8 Tony Muskett, QB: 64.2 Noah Vaughn, RB: 63.9 Xavier Brown, RB: 61.0 J.R. Wilson, WR: 57.8 Dakota Twitty, TE: 56.2 Eli Wood, WR: 54.5 Jack Witmer, RT: 53.0 Ty Furnish, RG: 52.7 Andre Greene, WR: 51.5 Noah Josey, LG: 51.4 Suderian Harrison, WR: 51.2 Tyler Neville, TE: 50.7 Chris Tyree, WR: 48.1 Blake Steen, RG: 46.4 Ugonna Nnanna, LG: 45.6 Brian Stevens, C: 45.6 Kobe Pace, RB: 44.2 Sackett Wood, TE: 36.0 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 29.2

Notes: The entire offense graded out poorly, so it shouldn’t be a shock that individuals did, too. It’s also somewhat telling that three of the top five grades, and six of the top 10 belong to backups or guys that are not a major part of the offensive game plan. Jaden Gibson led the group with a 75.0 grade, and he did have a nice catch and run in the second half. Noah Vaughn also graded out in the top five, getting a bunch of carries late in the game with the result long since determined. At the bottom, it’s no shock that Colandrea graded out the worst, given his interceptions. The middle of the offensive line all earned rough grades too, as did Kobe Pace, who had a fumble lost and only played 18 snaps.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): Jewett Hayes, DE: 84.3 Kempton Shine, CB: 76.6 Jam Jackson, CB: 73.5 Jonas Sanker, S: 69.6 Chico Bennett, DE: 69.1 Corey Thomas, DB: 65.2 Kam Butler, DE: 64.8 Caleb Hardy, S: 62.5 Terrell Jones, DE: 61.3 Michael Diatta, DT: 57.9 Anthony Britton, DT: 57.3 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 56.4 Ben Smiley, DE: 55.9 James Jackson, LB: 55.4 Kendren Smith, CB: 54.8 Trey McDonald, LB: 51.5 Ethan Minter, S: 51.2 Kam Robinson, LB: 43.9 Dorian Jones, LB: 35.5 Landon Danley, LB: 34.5

Notes: We mentioned that UVa’s coverage grade was the team’s best on Saturday, so it’s no surprise that the defensive backs had the best grades. Both starting cornerbacks graded out in the 70’s, and Jonas Sanker was just behind at 69.6. Freshman defensive end Jewett Hayes had the top grade in just 10 snaps, and it seems the coaching staff is looking to get him some work in these final four games as he’ll be a bigger part of the plan next year, and could preserve his redshirt. It was a rough day for UVa’s linebackers. The bottom three grades belong to Kam Robinson, Dorian Jones and Landon Danley. Danley ended up playing 40 snaps in the loss, which speaks to the amount of health issues they’ve had at the position.

QUARTERBACK PLAY



Anthony Colandrea: 8-21, 69 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT Drop Backs: 22 Completion Rate: 38.1% Drops: 1; Drop Rate: 11.1% Adjusted Completion Rate: 42.9% Average Depth of Target: 9.0 Sacks: 0 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 0% Under Pressure: 31.8% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 8-15, 69 yards, 1 INT Under Pressure: 0-6, 0 yards, 2 INT Against Blitz: 2-6, 16 yards, INT

“Big Time Throws”: 0 Throws under 10 yards: 7-13, 57 yards Throws 10-20 yards: 1-5, 12 yards, 3 INT Throws 20+ yards: 0-3, 0 yards

Tony Muskett: 9-14, 103 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT Drop Backs: 17 Completion Rate: 64.3% Drops: 1; Drop Rate: 10% Adjusted Completion Rate: 76.9% Average Depth of Target: 7.1 Sacks: 2 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 28.6% Under Pressure: 41.2% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 7-9, 82 yards Under Pressure: 2-5, 21 yards Against Blitz: 5-9, 65 yards

“Big Time Throws”: 0 Throws under 10 yards: 6-9, 32 yards Throws 10-20 yards: 2-2, 33 yards Throws 20+ yards: 1-2, 38 yards

Notes: For the first time this year, we’re putting both Colandrea and Muskett’s stats here, as Muskett actually played a good number of snaps and not purely in garbage time. Colandrea simply had an awful performance. He didn’t complete a pass over 10 yards, was woeful in the middle of the field, and didn’t complete a deep shot, either. The middle of the field is interesting to track, as Colandrea went 1-for-5 in this game for 12 yards and all three of his interceptions. Against Pitt, Colandrea went 0-for-5 on throws between 10 and 20 yards.

It was not the biggest sample size for Muskett, but he played relatively clean. He was under a lot more pressure than Colandrea faced in the first, and was brought down twice, but didn’t really put the ball in danger. He got the ball out quickly too, which shows in the nearly 13% gap between pressures and sacks. When the pocket was clean, Muskett was 7-for-9 for 82 yards. And in that critical middle of the field area that Colandrea struggled in, Muskett was 2-for-2 for 33 yards. Muskett also rushed for a pair of touchdowns, which obviously doesn’t show up in his passing stats. It’s a bit tricky to evaluate a backup who came in with the game already all but over, but Muskett continued to look sharp in second-half relief work, as he has in other games.





SNAP COUNTS