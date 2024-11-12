PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's big win at Pittsburgh

(Photo by USATSI)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 73.4

Offense: 68.3 Pass: 61.5 Run: 77.1 Receiving: 65.2 Pass Block: 62.0 Run Block: 56.7

Notes: UVa’s 68.3 offense grade was their best effort since their most-recent win, against Boston College back in early October. Virginia’s ground game went for 170 against a stingy Pitt defense, including a pair of goal line touchdowns. For their efforts, Virginia earned their second-best ground grade of the year at 77.1, only behind their 300+ yard ground game against Coastal Carolina. After a brutal pass blocking grade in the 40’s against UNC with 10 sacks allowed, UVa’s hog mollies got healthier and played better, earning a 62.0 grade.

Defense: 67.0 Run Defense: 72.4 Coverage: 63.4 Pass Rush: 66.2 Tackling: 70.1

Notes: In Saturday’s win, UVa posted their best defensive grade since the September 14th loss to Maryland. The Wahoos more than doubled their tackling grade from their previous outing, going from a rough 34.1 mark against UNC to 70.1 against the Panthers. The run defense posted their second-highest grade of the season to date, and their second-straight effort with a grade higher than 70. Virginia’s pass rush grade of 66.2 was their best mark since the Coastal Carolina win.





PLAYER GRADES





Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): Kobe Pace, RB: 79.2 Chris Tyree, WR: 76.5 Xavier Brown, RB: 68.2 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 67.7 Andre Greene, WR: 67.5 Blake Steen, RT: 62.2 Jack Witmer, LT: 61.8 Ty Furnish, RG: 61.6 Ugonna Nnanna, LG: 60.3 Brian Stevens, C: 60.2 Noah Josey, LG: 57.1 Tyler Neville, TE: 56.6 JR Wilson, WR: 55.1 McKale Boley, LT: 54.8 Eli Wood, WR: 54.6 Malachi Fields, WR: 54.0 Sackett Wood, TE: 51.7

Notes: Virginia’s success on the ground was evident in their grades. Kobe Pace led the way at 79.2 after one of his better games on the ground, which included a goal-line touchdown to extend UVa’s lead in the third quarter. Xavier Brown, who scored one TD on the ground and another through the air also graded out well. It was good to see Chris Tyree finally have a solid game, and he was certainly impactful. Malachi Fields, on the other hand, had his quietest game in a long time, and his drop that turned into a pick probably had an impact on his final grade, too.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): Dorian Jones, LB: 72.6 Corey Thomas, CB: 71.6 Kam Butler, DE: 71.0 Terrell Jones, DE: 68.0 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 67.3 Anthony Britton, DT: 66.3 Michael Diatta, DT: 65.9 Chico Bennett, DE: 65.6 Jam Jackson, CB: 64.6 Kempton Shine, CB: 64.5 Jonas Sanker, S: 63.2 Trey McDonald, LB: 62.4 Kendren Smith, CB: 58.5 Ben Smiley, DE: 55.6 Kam Robinson, LB: 46.0 Micah Gaffney, CB: 41.0

Notes: It might come as a bit of a surprise, but transfer linebacker Dorian Jones had an impact, and it showed up in the PFF grades. Jones, who played 36 snaps with James Jackson still out injured, had a few big plays in the second half and helped the Hoos stymie Pitt’s offense. UVa’s front had good grades too, with Kam Butler, Terrell Jones, Jahmeer Carter, Anthony Britton, Michael Diatta and Chico Bennett all in the top-10 of the defensive grades. Corey Thomas’ pick sealed the game in the fourth quarter, and despite a rough pass interference penalty earlier in the game, the Pittsburgh native graded out well at 71.6, back in his hometown.

QUARTERBACK PLAY







Anthony Colandrea: 16-24, 143 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Drop Backs: 32 Completion Rate: 66.7% Drops: 1; Drop Rate: 5.9% Adjusted Completion Rate: 73.9% Average Depth of Target: 6.8

Sacks: 6 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 46.2% Under Pressure: 40.6% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 12-19, 106 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Under Pressure: 4-5, 37 yards Against Blitz: 7-11, 83 yards, INT

“Big Time Throws”: 2 Throws under 10 yards: 14-16, 94 yards, TD, INT Throws 10-20 yards: 0-5 Throws 20+ yards: 2-2, 49 yards

Notes: Colandrea had a pretty pedestrian day overall, but he made some plays down the stretch to help the Hoos win. Saturday was his second straight game with two picks, though one of Saturday’s takeaways came directly off of a drop. The middle of the field was completely taken away by the Pitt defense, who didn’t allow a single completion between 10-20 yards, a pretty important area of the field for this offense that doesn’t create a lot of deep shots. Colandrea also had quite a bit of pressure to deal with on Saturday, though he had more time than he had against UNC two weeks ago.



SNAP COUNTS