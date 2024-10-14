PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's loss to Louisville

Malachi Fields (Photo by USATSI)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 65.7 (2024 Average: 73.8)

Offense: 63.4 (2024: 70.2) Pass: 58.8 Run: 70.3 Receiving: 67.3 Pass Block: 63.6 Run Block: 47.8

Notes: Virginia’s offensive grades dropped a bit this week, and were considered average in PFF’s grading system. UVa’s run game number was a solid 70.3, boosted by Anthony Colandrea’s scrambles and designed runs. Virginia’s run blocking grade was the lowest its been all year though, and can be partially explained by Louisville’s nine TFL’s in their win. Virginia’s passing grade was the lowest its been all year too, despite the fact that Colandrea moved the ball relatively well through the air throughout the game.

Defense: 64.6 (2024: 66.7) Run Defense: 59.0 Coverage: 67.4 Pass Rush: 61.4 Tackling: 34.4

Notes: Defensively UVa’s grade was in the 60’s for the third straight game, but given the quality of opponent it was a decent performance overall. Virginia’s tackling grade was a brutal 34.4, and marks the first time any of UVa’s categories have graded out in the ‘red’ all season long, across the board. Louisville did slip a few tackles in the ground game and turn shorter runs into longer gains, something they do against everyone they play. Virginia’s coverage grade was solid at 67.4, their third-best mark of the season.



PLAYER GRADES





Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): Malachi Fields, WR: 78.7 Kameron Courtney, WR: 68.3 Tyler Neville, TE: 65.8 Kobe Pace, RB: 65.0 Brian Stevens, C: 63.6 Xavier Brown, RB: 63.5 Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 62.2 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 60.7 Jaden Gibson, WR: 59.5 Eli Wood, WR: 57.0 Andre Greene, WR: 56.7 Noah Josey, LG: 56.2 Ty Furnish, RG: 53.5 Sackett Wood, TE: 53.1 McKale Boley, LT: 52.1 J.R. Wilson, WR: 50.4 Blake Steen, RT: 48.0 Jack Witmer, LT: 39.9

Notes: It should come as no surprise that Malachi Fields had the highest grade on the offense. The senior receiver was incredibly efficient with nine catches and 129 yards, and provided most of the big plays in the passing game on Saturday. The biggest standout on this list is how poorly the offensive line graded out, which is a new phenomenon, as the group has been mostly solid to start the season. The three players that played the snaps at tackle on Saturday had grades of 52.1 or below, and were three of the four lowest grades on offense.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): Ethan Minter, S: 84.1 Chico Bennett, DE: 70.3 Kempton Shine, CB: 69.6 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 68.4 Michael Diatta, DT: 66.2 Kam Butler, DE: 65.7 Jonas Sanker, S: 64.7 Anthony Britton, DT: 64.4 Ben Smiley, DE: 63.3 Jam Jackson, CB: 63.0 Corey Thomas, CB: 63.0 Kam Robinson, LB: 54.9 James Jackson, LB: 51.7 Caleb Hardy, S: 49.5 Terrell Jones, DE: 47.0 Kendren Smith, CB: 43.4

Notes: If before Saturday’s game someone had predicted that Ethan Minter would play 21 snaps and have the highest grade on the defense, most probably wouldn’t have believed it. But such is the power of creating turnovers in PFF grades, and Minter’s INT more than made up for a team-low 20.3 tackling grade. Chico Bennett graded out well too, mostly for his support of the run game. The starting linebackers, Robinson and Jackson, didn’t grade out particularly well, mostly because of tackling and run fits. Kendren Smith gave up four receptions for 86 yards on Saturday, leading to a team-low grade and a 35.6 coverage grade.





QUARTERBACK PLAY



Anthony Colandrea: 26-45, 279 yards, 1 TD

Drop Backs: 51 Completion Rate: 57.8% Drops: 1; Drop Rate: 3.7% Adjusted Completion Rate: 64.3% Average Depth of Target: 6.5

Sacks: 3 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 15% Under Pressure: 39.2% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 19-31, 164 yards Under Pressure: 14-20, 115 yards, TD Against Blitz: 8-13, 132 yards, TD

“Big Time Throws”: 1 Throws under 10 yards: 20-29, 162 yards, TD Throws 10-20 yards: 5-10, 90 yards Throws 20+ yards: 1-3, 27 yards

Notes: Colandrea threw the ball a lot on Saturday. And while he moved the ball well and didn’t turn it over, his lower PFF grade is a reflection of a drop-off in efficiency. Colandrea’s average depth of target was three yards less this week than last, and his three throws over 20 yards was a season low. UVa had only 27 passing yards total on deep throws. Most of the work was around the line of scrimmage, but Colandrea had nine incompletions on throws of ten yards or less, which is certainly an uptick. He was good under pressure though, throwing 20 passes against the rush and completing 14 of them, including the touchdown pass to Xavier Brown. Overall it was a decent day for Colandrea especially when you add in his rushing stats, but he wasn’t quite as pinpoint as he typically is on the shorter throws.



SNAP COUNTS