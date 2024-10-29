PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's rough outing vs UNC

Anthony Colandrea was under pressure all day on Saturday. (Photo by USATSI)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 60.0

Offense: 54.7 Pass: 57.7 Run: 65.9 Receiving: 54.9 Pass Block: 46.0 Run Block: 53.2

Notes: Saturday’s loss to UNC was UVa’s worst game of the year, and it was graded out accordingly. UVa’s overall grade of 60.0 was their lowest of the season. The Wahoos also hit season lows for grades in offense, pass offense and receiving. Somehow, despite allowing 10 sacks, UVa’s pass blocking grade was poor at 46.0, but did grade out a little higher than their loss to Maryland did (44.8). It was a rough afternoon for UVa’s offense, and it showed up in their PFF grades.

Defense: 64.8 Run Defense: 81.6 Coverage: 51.4 Pass Rush: 55.6 Tackling: 34.6

Notes: Like the offense did, UVa’s defense did not have a particularly strong game against UNC. Virginia’s 64.8 defensive grade was their best since the win over BC, but continues a downward trend, with no grades over 70 since mid-September. UVa’s run defense actually graded out quite well at 81.6, their highest mark of the season. The problem was UVa was so bad in other areas that run fits didn’t really matter. UVa’s grades for coverage, tackling and pass rush were their lowest marks of the season to date.





PLAYER GRADES





Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): Tony Muskett, QB: 74.4 Malachi Fields, WR: 65.0 TyLyric Coleman, WR: 63.1 Jaden Gibson, WR: 62.8 Noah Josey, C: 61.2 Noah Vaughn, RB: 60.5 Tyler Neville, TE: 60.0 McKale Boley, LT: 59.9 J.R. Wilson, WR: 59.5 Kobe Pace, RB: 59.3 Xavier Brown, RB: 58.0 Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 57.7 Dakota Twitty, TE: 57.6 Blake Steen, RT: 57.5 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 56.9 Eli Wood, WR: 54.0 Charlie Patterson, RG: 53.1 Andre Greene, WR: 52.7 Suderian Harrison, WR: 52.6 Chris Tyree, WR: 52.6 Jack Witmer, LT: 32.4

Notes: A recurring trend, Tony Muskett once again had the highest grade on the offense in relief of Anthony Colandrea. Yes, it was another performance with the game long decided, but he’s been good in relief nonetheless. It’s also no surprise that the offensive line grades were bad. Jack Witmer’s brutal 32.4 grade with a 11.3 pass blocking grade stands out. Charlie Patterson also had some up and down moments in relief; Noah Josey had a decent grade all things considered, given he was playing out of position.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): Dorian Jones, LB: 73.1 Chico Bennett, DE: 69.1 Landon Danley, LB: 68.3 Kam Robinson, LB: 68.0 Terrell Jones, DE: 67.8 Ethan Minter, S: 65.9 Kam Butler, DE: 64.7 Jonas Sanker, S: 62.7 Kendren Smith, CB: 62.4 Corey Thomas, S: 62.2 Dre Walker, CB: 61.0 Kempton Shine, CB: 60.1 Anthony Britton, DT: 59.7 Michael Diatta, DT: 59.3 Ben Smiley, DE: 59.3 Jam Jackson, CB: 55.8 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 55.8 Trey McDonald, LB: 49.2

Notes: UVa’s individual grades on defense were bookended by reserve linebackers. Dorian Jones had a team-high grade of 73.1, while Trey McDonald graded out poorly at 49.2, underscoring the wild variance UVa saw at the linebacker spot throughout the game. Landon Danley had a bit of a breakout game, playing a career high 39 snaps, and grading out pretty well at 68.3. UVa’s defensive line grades stand out here, too. UVa hasn’t been able to get a ton of pressure up front, and it shows in the grades, with Anthony Britton, Ben Smiley, Michael Diatta and Jahmeer Carter all grading out in the 50’s.



QUARTERBACK PLAY





Anthony Colandrea: 16-28, 156 yards, 2 INT Drop Backs: 38 Completion Rate: 57.1% Drops: 0; Drop Rate: 0 Adjusted Completion Rate: 66.7% Average Depth of Target: 6.8

Sacks: 8 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 44.4% Under Pressure: 47.4% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 15-20, 142 yards, INT Under Pressure: 1-8, 14 yards, INT Against Blitz: 2-7, 22 yards, 2 INT

“Big Time Throws”: 1 Throws under 10 yards: 13-17, 89 yards, 2 INT Throws 10-20 yards: 2-5, 33 yards Throws 20+ yards: 1-2, 34 yards

Notes: It was a rough day at the office for UVa’s starting QB on Saturday. Colandrea had his worst outing of the season, and threw two picks after going four games without throwing one. Colandrea had to check it down a lot because of the constant pressure. His average depth of target came down to 6.8 yards, and 44% of his plays under pressure ended in sacks, which is a rough number. Colandrea didn’t stretch the field much, either. His two picks came on short throws, and Colandrea had just two throws of 20+ yards in the game, which is a far cry from the gunslinger we’ve seen him be in the past. UVa will need to figure out how to protect Colandrea better going forward, and also allow him the freedom to get some shots downfield. What Colandrea was forced to do against UNC simply doesn’t play to his strengths.



SNAP COUNTS