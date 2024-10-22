PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's setback at Clemson

Anthony Colandrea (Photo by USATSI)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 66.7

Offense: 66.6 Pass: 59.6 Run: 67.0 Receiving: 67.8 Pass Block: 67.6 Run Block: 57.6

Notes: Virginia’s offense grade was actually a few points higher than it was the week prior, despite the lopsided loss. Perhaps UVa got a few extra points late in the game with a flurry of touchdowns, but overall, it was tough sledding for the Hoos when they had the ball on Saturday. Their run grade dropped below 70.0 for the first time since the Wake Forest win in early September, and the pass grade was the lowest of the season, despite no interceptions being thrown. The highest overall grade on the offense went to the receivers, at 67.8.



Defense: 59.4 Run Defense: 63.6 Coverage: 64.2 Pass Rush: 53.0 Tackling: 79.7

Notes: UVa’s defense seemed to tackle pretty well, and intercepted Cade Klubnik on the last play of the first quarter, but other than that the day belonged to the Tigers’ offense. UVa’s 59.4 mark is their second-lowest of the year, with the Wake Forest win grading out just below at 58.1. Virginia’s tackling grade of 79.7 was their highest since Richmond, but their pass rush grade was the lowest of the season, and coverage graded out modestly at 64.2. It was a tough day at the office for the UVa defense against a talented Clemson offense, which should be the most-talented group they see all year.



PLAYER GRADES





Offense Grades (10+ Snaps):

Tony Muskett, QB: 79.9 Chris Tyree, WR: 76.0 Malachi Fields, WR: 70.7 Xavier Brown, RB: 69.8 Kobe Pace, RB: 68.7 Blake Steen, RT: 66.9 Jack Witmer, LT: 66.8 McKale Boley, LT: 65.9 Tyler Neville, TE: 65.9 Noah Vaughn, RB: 65.3 Dak Twitty, TE: 65.2 Brian Stevens, C: 62.1 Suderian Harrison, WR: 60.8 Sackett Wood, TE: 60.6 Ty Furnish, RG: 59.7 TyLyric Coleman, WR: 54.7 J.R. Wilson, WR: 54.3 Noah Josey, LG: 52.4 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 51.3 Andre Greene, WR: 50.9 Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 48.6 Jaden Gibson, WR: 45.0

Notes: The thing that stands out the most when looking at Saturday’s grades in the PFF database is the drop-off in everyone’s grades, overall. The offensive players in the middle of the pack have grades in the 50’s, where in a typical week, those players would probably grade out in the mid-60’s. UVa had just three offensive grades above 70 among regular players, and one was Tony Muskett, who played just 13 snaps. It’s also not a surprise that skill position players had the higher marks this week, as Clemson handled the line of scrimmage. Of note, he’s not listed here because he didn’t play 10 snaps, but Ethan Davies might have the highest PFF grade I’ve ever seen, at 96.0 on just two snaps, including his long touchdown catch.



DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps):

Corey Thomas, CB: 73.6 Kam Robinson, LB: 69.5 Jonas Sanker, S: 68.3 Kam Butler, DE: 67.7 Kempton Shine, CB: 67.5 Caleb Hardy, S: 65.7 Michael Diatta, DT: 63.3 Kendren Smith, CB: 60.5 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 57.8 Bryce Carter, DT: 56.5 Terrell Jones, DE: 56.0 Chico Bennett, DE: 56.0 Trey McDonald, LB: 51.1 Anthony Britton, DT: 50.5 Jam Jackson, CB: 44.1 Ben Smiley, DE: 39.1

Notes: It’s no surprise that Kam Robinson was near the top of the defensive grades, as his interception was the unit’s best play of the day. Corey Thomas had a nice day too, with a season high in tackles. He very rarely seems to be involved in a big play or mistake. Kam Butler and Jonas Sanker continue to grade out well. It was a tough day for Jam Jackson on the edge though, with his worst grade of the season at 44.1. Ben Smiley brought up the rear, and perhaps he got dinged in his grade for getting ejected from the contest. It was a tough day for Trey McDonald too, in place of the injured James Jackson; McDonald graded out at 46.2 in run defense.





QUARTERBACK PLAY





Anthony Colandrea: 15-26, 160 yards, 2 TD Drop Backs: 31 Completion Rate: 57.7% Drops: 0; Drop Rate: 0 Adjusted Completion Rate: 65.2% Average Depth of Target: 8.3

Sacks: 4 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 30.8% Under Pressure: 41.9% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 13-18, 141 yards, 2 TD Under Pressure: 2-8, 19 yards Against Blitz: 9-16, 128 yards, 2 TD

“Big Time Throws”: 1 Throws under 10 yards: 14-17, 116 yards, TD Throws 10-20 yards: 0-3, 0 yards Throws 20+ yards: 1-3, 44 yards, TD

Notes: Despite not throwing an interception, Anthony Colandrea had his worst grade of the season. He did have a fumble lost though, which certainly dropped his mark a few points. For the second-straight game, he went exactly 15-26 passing. Colandrea felt a lot more pressure in this game, getting sacked four times, and getting pressured on 42% of drop backs. He didn’t do much on intermediate throws, failing to complete any of his three attempts. One of his touchdowns came on a short red zone throw, and the other on a deep shot to a wide open Malachi Fields. Colandrea was far from the problem at Clemson, but he didn’t play his ‘A’ game, either. For what it’s worth, Muskett, who had the highest grade on the offense, looked good in mop-up duty, but Clemson didn’t pressure him at all in his 13 snaps that included a pair of touchdowns.



SNAP COUNTS