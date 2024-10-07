PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's win over Boston College

(Photo by UVA Athletics)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 73.2 (2024 Average: 75.0)



Offense: 74.5 (2024: 71.5) Pass: 73.5 Run: 67.5 Receiving: 65.6 Pass Block: 76.1 Run Block: 78.2

Notes: Despite only scoring one touchdown, UVa’s offensive grades were not bad at all. Some of that is the quality of their opponent, and if you look at BC’s other results this season, UVa’s offensive output isn’t out of line with what other teams have done. Virginia’s offensive line had a nice game, with quality grades in both run and pass blocking. The run game wasn’t as effective as it was in the previous two games, but UVa’s passing grade was their highest since the win over Wake Forest.

Defense: 65.6 (2024: 67.2) Run Defense: 58.5 Coverage: 71.1 Pass Rush: 58.7 Tackling: 71.0

Notes: UVa had their best defensive showing against an FBS opponent on Saturday, even if it doesn’t show up that way in the PFF grades. UVa’s coverage and tackling grades were better than they were against Coastal, while the run grade is oddly low given how little BC did on the ground. Virginia got the same exact defensive grade they received against Coastal Carolina, but anyone watching the game would see that they were much better against the Eagles, creating three turnovers and returning one for six.



PLAYER GRADES





Offense Grades (10+ Snaps):

Noah Josey, LG: 77.8 Tyler Neville, TE: 74.6 McKale Boley, LT: 72.2 JR Wilson, WR: 71.9 Malachi Fields, WR: 70.2 Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 68.3 Ty Furnish, RG: 67.7 Anthony Colandrea, QB: 67.3 Kobe Pace, RB: 67.3 Xavier Brown, RB: 67.1 Andre Greene, WR: 64.7 Brian Stevens, C: 61.7 Blake Steen, RT: 58.2 Jaden Gibson, WR: 54.5 Sackett Wood, TE: 54.5 Kam Courtney, WR: 53.4 Jack Witmer, RT: 47.9

Notes: After playing a lot of guys against Coastal, the rotations and snap counts tightened up against BC. It’s encouraging to see that some of the best grades came from the guys up front. Noah Josey had his best game of the season, and Tyler Neville had the second-highest grade on offense for the second straight game. It was also encouraging to see JR Wilson grade out so well in his first action of the season. Both he and Andre Greene were pivotal players this week with both Trell Harris and Chris Tyree out of action. Jack Witmer’s grade was the lowest on offense, as he played 20 snaps at right tackle, which was quite a challenge, going against Donovan Ezeiraku on a bunch of snaps.



DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps):

Jonas Sanker, S: 72.3 Kendren Smith, CB: 71.4 Antonio Clary, S: 71.1 Kempton Shine, CB: 67.0 James Jackson, LB: 66.8 Kam Butler, DE: 65.4 Caleb Hardy, S: 65.3 Corey Thomas, CB: 64.9 Chico Bennett, DE: 62.9 Kam Robinson, LB: 59.7 Terrell Jones, DE: 59.0 Michael Diatta, DT: 56.4 Ben Smiley, DE: 53.3 Anthony Britton, DT: 52.7 Jam Jackson, CB: 51.9 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 46.8

Notes: It should come as no surprise that Sanker leads the way, given his defensive touchdown play. It’s the second-straight week that Sanker has the defense’s highest grade. Kendren Smith had the next-best mark, playing well in place of the injured Kempton Shine, recording an INT, a PBU and a TFL. Caleb Hardy graded out pretty well, too, playing 19 snaps in relief of the injured Antonio Clary. Kam Butler continues to grade out well too, and he did get back in the sack column this week.



QUARTERBACK PLAY



Anthony Colandrea: 15-26, 179 yards, 1 TD Drop Backs: 33 Completion Rate: 57.7% Drops: 0; Drop Rate: 0% Adjusted Completion Rate: 65.2% Average Depth of Target: 9.5 yards Sacks: 2 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 15.4% Under Pressure: 39.4% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 12-18, 114 yards Under Pressure: 3-8, 65 yards, TD Against Blitz: 3-5, 46 yards

“Big Time Throws”: 1 Throws under 10 yards:10/14, 91 yards Throws 10-20 yards: 4/5, 58 yards Throws 20+ yards: 1/4, 30 yards, TD

Notes: Colandrea’s passing numbers against a good BC defense were rather pedestrian. The biggest stat that made a difference was the clean turnover column, for the second consecutive week. UVa’s offensive line held up against BC, and actually had slightly less pressure allowed to them than they did against Coastal Carolina. Colandrea only took four deep shots in the game, which was certainly influenced by the injuries at receiver. Colandrea continued to do a lot of his work in the quick game, with two thirds of his throws going less than 10 yards downfield.



SNAP COUNTS