PFF Grades: Virginia Tech

TEAM GRADES
Overall: 60.0
Offense: 60.0
Pass: 55.1
Run: 71.4
Receiving: 55.1
Pass Block: 78.1
Run Block: 54.5
Notes: Virginia’s pass blocking grade leads the way, and actually, considering how good Tech’s pass rush had been and how bad UVa’s pass blocking had been, the line held up surprisingly well on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the passing and receiving grades meant that better protection didn’t produce results. UVa’s passing and receiving grades never graded out over 70.0 over the final seven games of the season. UVa’s 71.4 run grade was their best effort since a 77.2 mark at Pitt.
Defense: 60.0
Run Defense: 66.0
Coverage: 52.6
Pass Rush: 66.8
Tackling: 63.8
Notes: Virginia’s grades were pretty poor in all areas of defense. Coverage was a major issue, and Tech averaged 18.1 yards per completion, with a third-string freshman quarterback. UVa’s tackling was an issue at times too, and graded out at 63.8, which is actually a significant improvement over the previous two games. UVa’s 66.8 pass rush grade was their best mark since the 69.3 grade against Coastal Carolina in September.
PLAYER GRADES
Offense Grades (10+ Snaps):
Blake Steen, RT: 72.3
Brian Stevens, C: 67.2
Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 65.5
Noah Vaughn, RB: 65.2
Tony Muskett, QB, 63.2
McKale Boley, LT: 61.4
Chris Tyree, WR: 61.4
Tyler Neville, TE: 61.1
Donte Hawthorne, RB: 59.7
Suderian Harrison, WR: 59.5
Dakota Twitty, TE: 59.3
Sackett Wood, TE: 58.4
Noah Josey, LG: 58.1
Ty Furnish, RG: 57.9
Malachi Fields, WR: 54.3
Trell Harris, WR: 52.4
Jack Witmer, RT: 44.3
Notes: A strong finish to the season for UVa’s offensive line grades, particularly for Steen. Noah Vaughn graded out pretty well, too, and perhaps he can use this late-season playing time as a springboard for a larger role next season. Unfortunately UVa’s top two receivers didn’t grade out twell, with Malachi Fields and Trell Harris both in the 50’s.
DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps):
Michael Diatta, DT: 70.8
Trey McDonald, LB: 67.3
Jahmeer Carter, DT: 65.7
Jonas Sanker, S: 65.5
Kempton Shine, CB: 65.5
Kendren Smith, CB: 60.8
Anthony Britton, DT: 59.9
Kam Robinson, LB: 59.5
Kam Butler, DE: 59.3
Jam Jackson, CB: 56.3
Chico Bennett, DE: 53.2
Corey Thomas, CB: 46.6
Notes: The middle of UVa’s defense graded out okay, led by Diatta, the only player above 70. Looking at the grades, what stands out is how much of this group will likely be gone in 2025. UVa loses four of their top six grades from this list, at a minimum. It was a tough final game for Corey Thomas, whose grade was surely impacted by the long touchdown he gave up to Jaylin Lane in the second quarter.
QUARTERBACK PLAY
Tony Muskett: 19-37, 178 yards, 2 INT
Drop Backs: 43
Completion Rate: 51.4%
Drops: 2; Drop Rate: 9.5%
Adjusted Completion Rate: 61.8%
Average Depth of Target: 10.3
Sacks: 4
Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 40%
Under Pressure: 23.3%
Clean Pocket: 16-31, 158 yards, 2 INT
Under Pressure: 3-6, 20 yards
Against Blitz: 4-6, 25 yards
“Big Time Throws”: 1
Throws under 10 yards: 14-18, 90 yards
Throws 10-20 yards: 4-9, 64 yards, INT
Throws 20+ yards: 1-7, 24 yards, INT
Notes: Muskett played hard, and had some success running the ball, but the quarterback change ultimately didn’t make the difference UVa needed it to on Saturday. Muskett was pretty good on underneath throws, and often threw from a clean pocket. He took more deep shots than Anthony Colandrea had in recent weeks, but they simply didn’t connect on them.
SNAP COUNTS
Snap Counts, Offense:
70+: Ty Furnish, Tony Muskett, Brian Stevens
60-69: Malachi Fields, Blake Steen, McKale Boley
50-59: Trell Harris, Ugonna Nnanna
40-49: Suderian Harrison, Tyler Neville
30-39: Chris Tyree
20-29: Noah Vaughn, Dakota Twitty, Sackett Wood
10-19: Jack Witmer, Noah Josey, Donte Hawthorne
0-9: Eli Wood, Kameron Courtney, Ethan Davies, JR Wilson
Snap Counts, Defense:
60-69: Jam Jackson, Kendren Smith, Corey Thomas, Kempton Shine, Jonas Sanker, Kam Butler
50-59: Kam Robinson, Trey McDonald, Chico Bennett
40-49: Jahmeer Carter
30-39: Anthony Britton
20-29: Michael Diatta
10-19: None
0-9: Billy Koudelka, Ben Smiley, Dorian Jones, Landon Danley, Terrell Jones, Ethan Minter, Jewett Hayes