PFF Grades: Virginia Tech

(Photo by Getty Images)

TEAM GRADES

Advertisement

Overall: 60.0

Offense: 60.0 Pass: 55.1 Run: 71.4 Receiving: 55.1 Pass Block: 78.1 Run Block: 54.5

Notes: Virginia’s pass blocking grade leads the way, and actually, considering how good Tech’s pass rush had been and how bad UVa’s pass blocking had been, the line held up surprisingly well on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the passing and receiving grades meant that better protection didn’t produce results. UVa’s passing and receiving grades never graded out over 70.0 over the final seven games of the season. UVa’s 71.4 run grade was their best effort since a 77.2 mark at Pitt.

Defense: 60.0 Run Defense: 66.0 Coverage: 52.6 Pass Rush: 66.8 Tackling: 63.8

Notes: Virginia’s grades were pretty poor in all areas of defense. Coverage was a major issue, and Tech averaged 18.1 yards per completion, with a third-string freshman quarterback. UVa’s tackling was an issue at times too, and graded out at 63.8, which is actually a significant improvement over the previous two games. UVa’s 66.8 pass rush grade was their best mark since the 69.3 grade against Coastal Carolina in September.



PLAYER GRADES

Offense Grades (10+ Snaps):

Blake Steen, RT: 72.3 Brian Stevens, C: 67.2 Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 65.5 Noah Vaughn, RB: 65.2 Tony Muskett, QB, 63.2 McKale Boley, LT: 61.4 Chris Tyree, WR: 61.4 Tyler Neville, TE: 61.1 Donte Hawthorne, RB: 59.7 Suderian Harrison, WR: 59.5 Dakota Twitty, TE: 59.3 Sackett Wood, TE: 58.4 Noah Josey, LG: 58.1 Ty Furnish, RG: 57.9 Malachi Fields, WR: 54.3 Trell Harris, WR: 52.4 Jack Witmer, RT: 44.3

Notes: A strong finish to the season for UVa’s offensive line grades, particularly for Steen. Noah Vaughn graded out pretty well, too, and perhaps he can use this late-season playing time as a springboard for a larger role next season. Unfortunately UVa’s top two receivers didn’t grade out twell, with Malachi Fields and Trell Harris both in the 50’s.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps):

Michael Diatta, DT: 70.8 Trey McDonald, LB: 67.3 Jahmeer Carter, DT: 65.7 Jonas Sanker, S: 65.5 Kempton Shine, CB: 65.5 Kendren Smith, CB: 60.8 Anthony Britton, DT: 59.9 Kam Robinson, LB: 59.5 Kam Butler, DE: 59.3 Jam Jackson, CB: 56.3 Chico Bennett, DE: 53.2 Corey Thomas, CB: 46.6

Notes: The middle of UVa’s defense graded out okay, led by Diatta, the only player above 70. Looking at the grades, what stands out is how much of this group will likely be gone in 2025. UVa loses four of their top six grades from this list, at a minimum. It was a tough final game for Corey Thomas, whose grade was surely impacted by the long touchdown he gave up to Jaylin Lane in the second quarter.

QUARTERBACK PLAY

Tony Muskett: 19-37, 178 yards, 2 INT Drop Backs: 43 Completion Rate: 51.4% Drops: 2; Drop Rate: 9.5% Adjusted Completion Rate: 61.8% Average Depth of Target: 10.3 Sacks: 4 Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 40% Under Pressure: 23.3% Clean Pocket: 16-31, 158 yards, 2 INT Under Pressure: 3-6, 20 yards Against Blitz: 4-6, 25 yards

“Big Time Throws”: 1 Throws under 10 yards: 14-18, 90 yards Throws 10-20 yards: 4-9, 64 yards, INT Throws 20+ yards: 1-7, 24 yards, INT

Notes: Muskett played hard, and had some success running the ball, but the quarterback change ultimately didn’t make the difference UVa needed it to on Saturday. Muskett was pretty good on underneath throws, and often threw from a clean pocket. He took more deep shots than Anthony Colandrea had in recent weeks, but they simply didn’t connect on them.



SNAP COUNTS