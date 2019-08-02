News More News
Podcast: Did You Have a Question? With Arden Morgan

On the latest installment of Did You Have a Question?, Arden Morgan joins the program to ask about a few things and then get asked a few in return about his UVa fandom. In this episode, Arden wants to know about the chances Virginia has of ever winning a national title in football and what would need to happen for it to be realistic, about when it was that I knew UVa hoops was elite, and about Carla Williams and her perfect fit on Grounds. And then we'll get into his background as a UVa fan, how it was that he became such a devoted Wahoo, and how he views his presence on the message board.




