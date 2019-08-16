On the latest installment of Did You Have a Question? , Pete Huminski joins the program to ask about a few things and then get asked a few in return about his UVa fandom. In this episode, Pete wants to know about the recruits in both football and hoops that I still can't believe didn't end up as Wahoos. He also asks which transfers I wish had stayed in Charlottesville and, in addition to which TV show I'd want to watch forever, which games were the hardest to cover. And then I'll ask Pete some things, including which program he'd donate to if he hit the lottery.





