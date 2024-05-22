



1. UVa’s departures were close to what everyone expected going into the offseason.

There was a period of time leading into and after the end of the season where it was unclear exactly how many Wahoos would be leaving the program and how many spots UVa would have open. It was known that Jake Groves, Jordan Minor and Reece Beekman were out the door, though Beekman technically could’ve reversed course and stayed if he wanted to. Ultimately he left and, as expected, Ryan Dunn declared for the NBA Draft too. The surprise, if it was one, was that Dunn decided to go into the draft process with both feet in and left no room for a return to UVa. That decision likely helped the coaching staff, as it gave them more clarity around how many spots they had open and what they would need to go after in terms of replacements.

UVa also lost two players to the transfer portal and those defections were the two most-likely to happen going into the offseason. Redshirt freshman wing Leon Bond entered the portal a few weeks after the season ended after playing sparingly in his second year with the Hoos. Guard Dante Harris left too, after playing just one season at UVa. This departure happened a bit later in the cycle as the coaching staff was clearly working to find a starting point guard, in a sense recruiting over Harris.





2. The additions are heavy on talent and experience against quality competition.

With six players out the door, UVa went and added four scholarship players from the transfer portal (and a preferred walk-on who was on scholarship at his last stop) to go with the previously signed 2024 recruiting class.

When looking at the additions of Jalen Warley, Dai Dai Ames, TJ Power, and Elijah Saunders, the players not only fill in roster gaps left by the departures but there are a number of commonalities at play as well. First, all of them have played against top-level competition and most have had team success at their previous stop. Warley has played in the ACC for three years, so UVa knows what it’s getting. Power also played at an ACC program and was part of a run to the Elite Eight. Saunders was on SDSU’s national runner-up program as a freshman and helped the Aztecs get back to the Sweet Sixteen in March. And Ames didn’t make the tournament as a freshman but played in arguably the nation’s best conference, the Big 12. Even Carter Lang played against SEC competition with the Commodores.

These additions stand in contrast to what UVa did in the portal last year. Minor came from Merrimack College, which played in the NEC, one of the lowest-ranked conferences in the country. Andrew Rohde played in the Summit League and, like Minor, played at a school transitioning to Division-I from D-II. Groves came to UVa from Oklahoma but started his career at Eastern Washington. Harris played at Georgetown, a major-conference program but one of the worst from a win-loss standpoint.

Virginia added some top-end talent to the roster as well. Power is the second-highest ranked player in the Rivals rankings (No. 22) to ever play for Bennett, and the second five-star prospect (Austin Nichols). Warley was ranked No. 38 in his class, making him one of the highest-ranked players to play for Bennett, too. And Ames was No. 66 in his, just four spots behind current Cavalier Elijah Gertrude.

It remains to be seen whether these top-end talents will produce at UVa but it’s clear that Tony Bennett will have some good ingredients to work with if nothing else.





3. The staff will have some flexibility in creating lineups.

UVa went into the offseason needing to fill a few spots, find some scoring upside, and try to maintain a quality defense. It remains to be seen whether the Wahoos did enough to make that happen in the upcoming season but they should have plenty of options when constructing a starting lineup and bench rotation.

Warley and Ames can both play point guard and both have experience playing off the ball. Warley could play 1-3 at 6-foot-7 and should be a versatile defensive option given his size, length, and experience. Power and Saunders are probably more naturally power forwards but because both have the ability to knock down outside shots, they could also play small forward. Saunders, given his athleticism, could play center in a small lineup, too.

These additions seem to line up with what UVa already has on the roster. The Hoos could play an athletic lineup that looks something like: Ames, Isaac McKneely, Warley, Saunders, and Blake Buchanan. They could play an offense-heavy, smaller lineup, like Ames, McKneely, Power, Jacob Cofie and Saunders, and so on. Rohde can play at any of the three guard spots and Taine Murray can play at the 2 or 3. And there’s more depth in the frontcourt now, too, with the additions of Power and Saunders, along with Lang, the incoming freshman Cofie, and existing Hoos Buchanan and Anthony Robinson.



