Portal Pickup: Center Brady Wilson

Perhaps Virginia’s biggest need in the transfer portal this offseason, besides quarterback, was offensive line. The Hoos needed to rebuild the line after several departures, coupled with the fact that UVa’s protection has been among the worst in the country for the last few seasons. While UVa’s work is far from done in the trenches, they did make one key addition in December that should have an immediate impact.

UVa landed UAB center Brady Wilson just before the holidays, their only offensive line commit in December, but certainly a significant addition. Wilson is an experienced center who was at UAB for five years, with one year of eligibility remaining, because of the free COVID year and a redshirt in 2021. After those first two seasons with the Blazers, Wilson’s career took off. He started seven games in 2022, helping anchor a very good offensive line. In 2023 and 2024, Wilson was UAB’s starting center in all 24 games, playing more than 1,800 snaps and continuing to be a stabilizing presence up front.

Wilson’s PFF grades at UAB were quite impressive. He was ranked fourth in blocking grade among all centers in the FBS ranks, and did not allow a sack in 500+ passing downs. His grade was slightly lower in 2023 but still quite impressive at 81.6, with only two sacks allowed.

Wilson had plenty of interest when he entered the portal, and in addition to Virginia, Mississippi State received a visit in December. Wilson is currently ranked #64 in the Rivals Portal rankings, the highest-ranked commitment UVa has received thus far. A native of Spanish Fort, Alabama, Wilson was high school teammates with UVa DB Micah Gaffney.