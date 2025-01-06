Portal Pickup: Center Brady Wilson

Background
Perhaps Virginia’s biggest need in the transfer portal this offseason, besides quarterback, was offensive line. The Hoos needed to rebuild the line after several departures, coupled with the fact that UVa’s protection has been among the worst in the country for the last few seasons. While UVa’s work is far from done in the trenches, they did make one key addition in December that should have an immediate impact.
UVa landed UAB center Brady Wilson just before the holidays, their only offensive line commit in December, but certainly a significant addition. Wilson is an experienced center who was at UAB for five years, with one year of eligibility remaining, because of the free COVID year and a redshirt in 2021. After those first two seasons with the Blazers, Wilson’s career took off. He started seven games in 2022, helping anchor a very good offensive line. In 2023 and 2024, Wilson was UAB’s starting center in all 24 games, playing more than 1,800 snaps and continuing to be a stabilizing presence up front.
Wilson’s PFF grades at UAB were quite impressive. He was ranked fourth in blocking grade among all centers in the FBS ranks, and did not allow a sack in 500+ passing downs. His grade was slightly lower in 2023 but still quite impressive at 81.6, with only two sacks allowed.
Wilson had plenty of interest when he entered the portal, and in addition to Virginia, Mississippi State received a visit in December. Wilson is currently ranked #64 in the Rivals Portal rankings, the highest-ranked commitment UVa has received thus far. A native of Spanish Fort, Alabama, Wilson was high school teammates with UVa DB Micah Gaffney.
Why it works for UVa
This one is obvious. Offensive line was UVa’s biggest need going into the portal window, and in particular the interior offensive line, which should have more turnover. And within those three positions, center was the most vulnerable. Brian Stevens came to UVa two years ago and created stability at the position, after not even being expected to play there when he arrived. Stevens was the best, most-consistent performer on the offensive line over the past two years, and now he leaves a major vacancy to be filled. UVa also lost his backup center, Ty Furnish, who entered the transfer portal after graduating.
Wilson has played a ton of football and should probably be penciled into the starting lineup going into spring football. Hopefully he can remain healthy, as he has been one of Virginia’s most impactful additions to date.
Why it works for Wilson
Moving up to the P4 level gives Wilson a chance to prove he can maintain his impressive performance against better, more physical defensive fronts. He’s also surely received his degree at this point, so he can work on a graduate program at Virginia. This is obviously a good fit where need meets opportunity for the player, and for Wilson, moving to UVa will give him a great chance to step in and start right away, while also giving him an opportunity to prove himself against better competition, and hopefully be developed for the next level.
2025 Outlook
It’s always hard to predict with transfers, but if healthy, it seems like an extreme longshot that Wilson wouldn’t be UVa’s starting center this season. Given his amount of playing experience and the fact that he’s posted impressive grades over the course of several seasons, Wilson should be a known commodity at this point. If he is able to bring his production to Virginia, it’s a big boost to an offensive line that could use a reboot and needs to show improvement this year.