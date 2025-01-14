Portal Pickup: Defensive Lineman Hunter Osborne

Hunter Osborne was a 4-star high school prospect before signing with Alabama (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Background

Just before the holidays, UVa added a defensive lineman with a ton of potential in Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne. The former Crimson Tide lineman chose Virginia after visiting both UVa and Vanderbilt. Osborne has three remaining years of eligibility. Osborne signed with Alabama after a ballyhooed prep career at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. Osborne was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, listed as a strongside defensive end. Osborne was the #234 player in his class, and #18 at his position, and chose Alabama over 50+ other scholarship offers. Osborne redshirted in the 2023 season under Nick Saban, and played sparingly this year as a redshirt freshman, under the new staff. Listed at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, Osborne has some flexibility, and could play at either end or tackle on the defensive line. The Alabama native is ranked #195 in the Rivals Portal rankings.

Why it works for UVa

Osborne is a talent with three years of eligibility left. A program like UVa has to take bets on players of Osborne’s physicality and ability, even if they haven’t played much at a program like Alabama. That doesn’t mean Osborne will come to Virginia and suddenly play like Aaron Donald, but there are dozens of good players at places like Alabama that could start at Virginia but have to wait their turn behind talented and developed upperclassemen on championship-contending rosters. That’s especially true in the trenches, where a program like Alabama can take multiple years to develop a young prospect into a physically and mentally mature upperclassmen. Now, UVa is hoping that two years in the Alabama program will help prepare Osborne to contribute right away at UVa. Virginia needs to improve both lines this offseason, and are not in a position to pass on a player like Osborne, who has the physical gifts. Virginia returns several contributors at defensive tackle, where Osborne should play most of his snaps, but those players can often rotate snap by snap to stay fresh. This was a no-brainer addition for UVa.

Why it works for Osborne

The answer here really depends on what Osborne was looking for. The former Alabama lineman was an All-Academic SEC selection, and he clearly prioritized two well-respected academic programs in UVa and Vanderbilt once he entered the portal. And obviously there’s a pathway to playing time at Virginia that’s more accessible than it would have been if he stayed at Bama. There was also a coaching change in Tuscaloosa, and sometimes personality or scheme differences can cause a wave of portal entries after one year with the new group. Osborne potentially had several reasons to look for a fresh start, and found it at Virginia.

2025 Outlook