Portal Pickup: Offensive Tackle Monroe Mills

Background

On January 10th, UVa got some of the best news they’ve had since the season ended, when Louisville tackle Monroe Mills committed to the Hoos just after visiting. Mills entered the portal just a few days earlier, and made a quick decision in UVa’s favor, officially signing on the 11th. Monroe is one of 17 transfer portal additions for the Cavaliers, and one of the biggest, both literally and figuratively. Mills is a 6-foot-7, 315 pound tackle with one year of eligibility remaining. Like many transfers these days, Mills is now on his third school, starting his career at Texas Tech before moving to Louisville last year. Mills was a two-year starter with the Red Raiders, playing both left and right tackle. With Texas Tech, Mills had an exceptional pass-blocking record, and only allowed one sack in 524 passing downs. Mills then moved on to Louisville, a program that has quickly become known as a hot transfer destination and a program that is very active in the portal. With the Cardinals, Mills was honorable-mention All-ACC, starting five games at each tackle spot, and missing a couple due to injury. Mills was named ACC lineman of the week when Louisville stunned Clemson on the road. With the Cardinals, Mills again allowed just one sack on the season, on 300 pass blocking snaps. Mills played his high school football at Father Tolton Catholic in Columbia, Missouri, and was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, with lots of power conference offers and interest. He is the fourth offensive lineman to sign with the Hoos in this transfer portal window, joining UAB center Brady Wilson, JMU guard/tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, and Illinois guard Kevin Wigenton.

Why it works for UVa

This is another no-brainer addition for UVa. Mills is a known commodity at one of the most important positions on the football field. Virginia returns both of their starting tackles from last year, McKale Boley and Blake Steen, along with Jack Witmer, who played several games when Boley was injured. But to be frank, Mills has been better in his career than any of those other options have been. Mills, like everyone else, will have to earn his place, but he has a great chance to supplant Boley or Steen and be a starting tackle, which then creates more playable depth if there is an injury, as Boley, Steen and Witmer are all serviceable tackles.

Why it works for Mills

This is an addition that seems more like a no brainer for UVa than the player. Mills certainly didn’t have to transfer, and Louisville has had a good thing going over the past few years, and will probably be able to reload and compete again in the fall. But with UVa’s additions, the Hoos could be competitive too, especially with this addition. You never want to assume why a player is making a move in the portal, but to be blunt, UVa’s suddenly notable resources in the NIL space could be a factor here. Mills could be making seven figures at UVa (deals are under NDA) as his agent tweeted that the Cavaliers “set the tackle market in the portal” after Mills’ signed. It doesn’t matter how it got done, it matters what Mills does next. Obviously another good year puts Mills in a position to have a pro career, but he didn’t necessarily need to come to Virginia to do that. UVa fans should be thrilled that he did, however.

2025 Outlook