Portal Pickup: RB Isaiah Augustave Brings Potential to UVa backfield

(Photo by Getty Images)

Background

Advertisement

UVa’s first offensive addition in the spring portal window came from Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave, who committed to the Hoos on Sunday after a visit to Charlottesville. Augustave left Colorado earlier this month, and comes to Virginia with two years to play. Augustave led the Buffalos in rushing in 2024. The 6-foot-2 back rushed 85 times in 11 games last fall, rushing for 384 yards and 4 touchdowns. Colorado had a pass-heavy offense, but Augustave averaged a solid 4.52 yards per carry in limited attempts. Augustave didn’t have a 100 yard game, though he came close against Cincinnati, rushing for 91 yards on 22 attempts. Augustave only received 10+ carries in four games, but did have three 50+ yard rushing games. Augustave caught 11 passes out of the backfield for 62 yards. Before his time at Colorado, Augustave started his career in the SEC with Arkansas. Playing as a backup in his freshman year, Augustave showed flashes of potential in limited attempts. Augustave saw carries in four games, rushing for 20 yards in the season opener, and then playing quite a bit at the end of the year. Augustave rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries against Florida International, and 80 yards on 15 carries and his first career touchdown run against #15 Missouri in the season finale, before moving on to Colorado.



Why it works for UVa

Virginia has a couple of very solid backs already, in J’Mari Taylor and Xavier Brown. Taylor, in particular, flashed in the spring game, and looked like he could be the lead back this fall. Brown has home-run potential and has been able to catch the ball out of the backfield, but what UVa could really use was a more physical, between-the-tackles back that can carry the load in short yardage and goal line situations, but also can help split carries in general with the other backs. Augustave is that guy. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Augustave has the size and speed to be a handful for opposing defenses. He should compliment the other two backs well, and is well-rounded enough on his own to make an impact in various ways. And with multiple years of eligibility left, this seems like a no brainer addition for the Hoos.

Why it works for Player

With Shedeur Sanders at QB, Colorado had a pass-heavy offense, and Augustave didn’t get a ton of opportunities. It says a lot, for example, that he led the team in rushing with just 384 yards. Now, at UVa, while Augustave will have to share the load with Brown and Taylor, he has an opportunity to play in a more balanced offense, and could be the lead back in 2026 if he shows ability this fall. Augustave is also back on the east coast, much closer to his home (Naples, FL) than he was at Colorado. This season should be an opportunity for Augustave to show what he can do, after two years where he wasn’t a big part of the plan at Arkansas and Colorado.

2025-26 Outlook