Portal Pickup: Receiver Cam Ross

Background

UVa has added three receivers in the transfer portal cycle, all with different backgrounds, track records and skills. While UVa’s other two receivers are bigger targets, the Hoos also needed to add some speed, and found it in JMU transfer Cam Ross. Ross began his career back in 2019 at UConn, and played 2024 at JMU after his first transfer. In his career, Ross has 153 receptions across five seasons. He played his freshman year in 2019, missed 2020, and missed time in 2022 as well, giving him the ability to take a redshirt year. Ross’ best year was his first, with the Huskies, when he caught 60 passes for 723 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was productive in 2023 too, catching 44 passes for 552 yards and a score. At JMU, Ross was a slot option who caught 37 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. UVa fans will be delighted to know that Ross had his best game against North Carolina, catching 7 passes for 107 yards and a score in the upset win. Ross can also return kicks and punts and was named All Sun Belt returner last season, with 366 return yards and a 94 yard TD return against Southern Miss. Ross was a relatively late portal entry, and quickly chose UVa over his other two official visits, to Virginia Tech and UCF. He joins Purdue’s Jahmal Edrine and Notre Dame’s Jayden Thomas as the trio of transfer receivers into the Cavalier program.

Why it works for UVa

We mentioned that UVa’s three additions have varying skillsets, and Ross meets a significant need. While Malachi Fields was UVa’s biggest loss at receiver, the Hoos certainly could use some speed in the slot. Ross has a lot of experience and production that UVa’s receiver room lacks at this point. While it’s fair to be excited about returners Kam Courtney and Suderian Harrison, neither of them have the track record of production that Ross has over a long career. So at a minimum, he’s a veteran addition that should be able to fight for playing time, and can also impact special teams as a return man. Chandler Morris did a lot of damage at North Texas finding open receivers in space, and delivering the ball so that they can run after the catch. Ross is the type of receiver that could do just that.

Why it works for Ross

Ross was a great addition for JMU, but wasn’t the team’s first option in the passing game. He ended up finishing third on the team in catches, and was a little quieter down the stretch, though he was still able to turn his reduced number of catches into relatively large gains. Plus, Ross finally gets an opportunity to show what he can do at the P4 level after many years at two different G5 programs. If Ross can come in and win the slot receiver job, he has a chance to be productive in this offense and give himself a shot at a pro career, while also earning improved NIL money from what he got at JMU.

2025 Outlook