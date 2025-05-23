Portal Pickup: Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee improves UVa's RB room

Virginia went into the spring portal window looking to aggressively add offensive linemen and defensive backs, with an eye on several other positions if the right players came available. At running back, the UVa staff ended up taking two commitments, including Wyoming transfer back Harrison Waylee.

Waylee spent the last two seasons at Wyoming, after beginning his career at Northern Illinois. Between his time with the Huskies and Cowboys, Waylee has started 20 games and played in 36 contests, and has been productive throughout his career, while also battling some injuries. Waylee played in the “free” Covid season in 2020 at NIU, and started the 2021 season strong before missing the final nine games of the season with injury. Waylee was hurt again last fall, and played in the final four games of the season, allowing him to redshirt and preserve his final year of eligibility, and ultimately transfer to Virginia.

When he has been healthy, Waylee has been a very solid, productive back. In 2021, he rushed for 574 yards on 101 attempts with four touchdowns, before getting injured. That stretch included three 130+ yard games, including a 27-carry, 144 yard performance against Georgia Tech that also included a touchdown, in a season-opening upset win. Waylee got to play a full season in 2022, rushing for 899 yards on 165 attempts, with five touchdowns. Waylee had some monster performances that year too, rushing for 230 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State, and 158 yards in a win at Eastern Michigan.

Waylee then transferred to Wyoming, and was productive there, too. He rushed for 947 yards on 164 attempts with the Cowboys in 2023, scoring five rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 110+ yards in his first three games, and had a 128-yard game later in the season. Last fall, Waylee rushed for 323 yards on just 63 carries, playing late in the season. Waylee rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in a shootout win over Bronco Mendenhall’s New Mexico Lobos.

What stands out about Waylee’s career is his impressive yards per carry average, which has been consistent across two programs, two conferences, and through a few injuries. Waylee has averaged more than five yards per carry in each of the last four seasons. Waylee has caught a few passes out of the backfield here and there, as well. In 2022, the Johnston, Iowa native caught 17 passes for 119 yards in his final season with Northern Illinois.