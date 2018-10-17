Editor's Note: Every October, CavsCorner does a Q&A series with UVa's assistant coaches ahead of the start of the basketball season. In Part I of our conversation with associate head coach Jason Williford, the former Wahoo talks about the way last season ended, the lessons learned, and the way the team has come together in the offseason and in early practices.





Last year when we talked before the season we were talking about that Florida loss and sort of the way you wanted the team to respond. As you come out of what happened at the end of last season, how different is the challenge ahead of you guys because of the way last year ended?

Well, we haven't had any problem getting their attention that's for sure. I think that obviously the way it ended, the focus is there. The work ethic that they put in throughout the offseason and the summer and now the preseason has been there. I think they're itching to get back out and play but for us as a staff we tried to say, 'Listen: Last year was last year. Understand what that was about, learn, grow from it. And this is a whole different team. Let's just keep getting better each day.' You know, we're going to make it so that it's about us and it's not about the results, the wins and losses, but about us just continuing to get better.



So I know that the way it ended was tough for you. How long did it take you to get over it? And do you ever get over something like that?

That's a great question. I wouldn't have been able to handle it the way Tony did and the way that our guys did on the podium. I think they were great under those circumstances. I went to my room in the hotel. I told my wife and kids, let me be. I was in my house for about two weeks and I didn't shave or get a haircut. I asked my wife to bring me food and keep the refrigerator stocked. And so for about two weeks that was my life. But seriously, I don't know if you ever get over it, but you do grow and learn from that experience and the one thing being around Tony that I've learned, you can't let those moments define you. I mean, life's bigger than that. But you certainly can grow from it. I think personally I've made it a challenge to be a better coach and figure out what I need to do and improve. I think collectively as a staff we've done that and then I know the players to a man, all of the returners, have grown because of that experience.



I also know from having gotten to know you over the years that you are typically a forward-thinking kind of guy. So last year and what happened I would imagine that it doesn't really frame a lot for you but I am curious: What sort of lessons and takeaways do you have from the way last season ended? Will there be any sort of changes for you guys in terms of what you do on the floor based on what happened at the end of last season?

You know, again a great question. Look, there were some circumstances that were beyond our control in that game. First, De'Andre Hunter not being available, which I think hurt. Don't know if it changes the outcome but it hurt us significantly. Second, we didn't particularly shoot it well and they shot lights out. So it was a culmination of things that kind of snowballed against us. But I think the biggest thing is we've got to figure out a way, when the ball's not going in, to get baskets, to potentially throw it inside more, and that's a personnel thing. You know, who do we throw it to? Is there somebody that can go get us an easy bucket? Do you space the floor and do something different offensively? And I think when the ball is not going in that we have to be tougher minded to continue to guard and trust that our defense will keep us in it until the ball starts to go in. I think we lost our way a little bit. So again, it was a combination of things and I think that's where we have to get better. I think we've got to buckle down and be tougher defensively and this is a totally different group that last year. So that's a whole other challenge in itself with this group and then you know, yes, we're going to figure out ways to do something different when the ball is not going in. I think as a staff we've addressed those areas.



Well, then that's my next question: How different is this team? And what have you guys done to address some of those things you just you mentioned?

Yeah the team's different. You don't have Isaiah's defensive presence, the way he would kind of make up for everyone's mistakes. That's who he was. So we're going to have to be five guys on the same page all the time. There were times when guys would be out of position or do something and Isaiah would just cover it. So we've really worked at being in sync more, talking and communicating more collectively, and not having as many breakdowns. But that's a tough thing when you've got inexperienced guys and these young guys are going to have to play. Some of that you've just got to scramble and play through. Then offensively, you may see a little deviation from what you've seen the last few years. I don't want to give away all our secrets but trust me, we've addressed some of those offensive concerns that we had at times last year.

