CavsCorner - Preview: 22nd-ranked Hoos set to host Wake late tonight





Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 22 Virginia (5-2, 1-0 ACC)

9 p.m., RSN





After another cancelled game this weekend, Virginia will hopefully resume play tonight when the Cavaliers are set to host Wake Forest. Their game against Virginia Tech was called off after the Wahoos faced COVID-19 issues for the second time this season, issues that should linger into tonight’s game. Tony Bennett said Monday that Virginia would be shorthanded in some capacity with a mix of staff and some players. Associated head coach Jason Williford said on his podcast Tuesday night that he and the other full-time assistants would not be on the bench and the UVa would be down two plays in the game.

Virginia’s opponent, Wake Forest, has had COVID issues of its own. The Deacs handled two sub-300 KenPom opponents (Delaware State and Longwood) to open the season in November. Then, as health issues mounted, the Demon Deacons had a bunch of games cancelled, including what was supposed to be the ACC opener against UVa in Winston-Salem. No makeup date has been announced for that game, if it will be made up at all.

Wake didn’t play a single game from November 27th until December 31st, when the Deacs returned to the floor with a 70-62 win over Catawba, a Division-II team. They finally did get their ACC season underway on Sunday, dropping a 70-54 decision to Georgia Tech.

It’s been a tumultuous start to the Steve Forbes era in the Dash. The games lost in December cost the new coach an opportunity to evaluate his team in his system and Wake goes into the heart of conference play with very little experience playing together thanks to just one game against an ACC-caliber team. Forbes replaced Danny Manning in the offseason after a successful 130-43 run at East Tennessee State that included two conference titles and NCAA Tournament bids, though the Bucs missed their chance to play Cinderella in Forbes’ final year with the Big Dance called off.



