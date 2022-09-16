Saturday, Sept. 17

2 p.m., ACC Network









Old Dominion Monarchs

Head Coach: Ricky Rahne

Conference: Sun Belt

2022 Record: 1-1





The Old Dominion Monarchs come into Saturday’s game with a reputation for playing well against in-state foes, specifically Virginia Tech. They also represent the Sun Belt Conference that has developed “giant-slayer” mentality as well, after monumental upsets thus far by Georgia Southern (Nebraska), Appalachian State (Texas A&M), and Marshall (Notre Dame). This game is NOT a matinee snoozer for the Wahoos. Both teams come into Saturday’s matchup on the heels of their first defeats of the season, so there will be much to prove on both sides of the field.

UVa went to Illinois last Saturday and came home with a 24-3 loss to the Fighting Illini. It was an ugly outing for the Cavaliers, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Brennan Armstrong turned in his worst outing as a member of the UVa program. Under constant pressure, he completed 13 of 32 passes for 180 yards and two interceptions. Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings need to sure up the game plan to help a young and inexperienced offensive line. Illinois put together the blueprint to thwart the once high-powered Virginia offense.

Defensively, the Cavaliers did enough to win the ball game, forcing four turnovers and keeping the Illini in check for most of the evening. This week’s opponent poses threats and will come to Charlottesville capable of sending the Wahoos into an early season spiral.

Rahne brings his ODU club to Scott on Saturday looking to shock the world once again. Three seasons ago, ODU came to Charlottesville and flirted with an upset before UVa wore them out eventually. In 2022, look for the former Penn State OC to get the passing game going against UVa. Sophomore Quarterback Hayden Wolff (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has been solid this season, completing 50 percent of his passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns. Thirteen of his completions have gone to Ali Jennings III. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound WVU transfer has been a potent receiver for the Monarchs. Last week against East Carolina, Jennings hauled in eight balls for 200 yards and three touchdowns. In the backfield, look for Blake Watson (5-foot-9, 195 pounds) to be the main ball carrier for Old Dominion. Watson has not been able to get on track this season, but had an effective game against Virginia Tech, rushing for 60 yards on 19 carries and ultimately scoring the winning touchdown.

The Old Dominion defensive unit started the season with a great performance against the Hokies, holding them to 17 points and forcing five turnovers. Last week the Pirates were able to gash ODU on the ground, rushing for 294 yards as a team. ECU also passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. The Monarchs employ a three-down lineman front with an edge guy representing the fourth rusher. They will bring heavy pressure to create some negative plays. On the back end, they use a combination of zone and man coverages; however, they will bring guys from all angles and try to create havoc for opposing offenses. In two games, Jason Henderson (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) has totaled 31 tackles (six solo, 25 assists) from his linebacker position. Defensive End Deeve Harris (6-foot-2, 233 pounds) is another standout in the front seven for ODU. On the backend, Tre Hawkins III leads a talented secondary. The 6-foot-3 corner from Temple (TX) has tallied 11 tackles and three pass breakups so far on the year. The Monarchs also feature one of the best punters in the business. Ethan Duane, the punter from Down Under (Melbourne, Australia) has punted 16 times this year for an average of 43 yards per punt and a long of 57, with six punts downed inside the 20-yard line.