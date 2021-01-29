CavsCorner - Preview: A Top-20 clash on tap tomorrow night in Cassell





No. 8 UVa (11-2, 7-0 ACC) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (12-3, 6-2)

6 p.m., ACC Network





The Cavaliers will look to run their win streak to eight games and remain unbeaten in ACC play when they travel to Blacksburg tomorrow night. This weekend’s meeting is the first between UVa and Virginia Tech this season after the previously-scheduled meeting in Charlottesville was postponed.

While UVa sits atop the ACC standings, the Hokies aren’t too far behind. Tech is 6-2 in ACC play, currently third behind the Cavaliers and Florida State (6-1). The Hokies have been one of the league’s surprise teams, starting off with a 4-0 record including an upset win over Villanova, and eventually moving to 8-1 on the season, and then 11-2. Tech doesn’t have the most impressive collection of ACC wins, the best of which is Duke or Clemson, but has yet to lose an ACC game at home.

The series between UVa and Virginia Tech has gone between being lopsided and competitive over the past decade, with the Wahoos usually getting the better of their in-state rival.

Last season, Virginia dismantled Tech at JPJ before a Kihei Clark jumper in the final seconds put the Cavaliers over the top in their most-recent trip to Blacksburg.



