Preview: After snapping losing streak, UVa set to host NC State
The Oppponent
NC State (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at UVa (12-5, 4-3)
7 p.m., ESPN
After snapping a three-game conference losing streak on Saturday night in Atlanta with a five-point win over Georgia Tech, the Wahoos are back in action tonight when they welcome the Wolfpack to John Paul Jones Arena.
It’ll be the first meeting against NCSU since a 76-56 win in the ACC Tournament last spring, which came after the Cavaliers got an overtime victory in Raleigh earlier in the season to give the Hoos the sweep.
In fact, this is a series that Virginia has dominated of late, holding the Wolfpack to 56 points or less in seven of the team’s eight-straight wins. And beyond the fact that Tony Bennett has only lost twice to NC State in 15 games, the Wolfpack have never won at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Numbers
In Kevin Keatts’ third year at the helm, NC State remains a program in transition. As of now, the Pack are ranked 46th by KenPom, where they come in pretty well on the offensive end (15th in adjusted efficiency) and sort of mediocre on defense (113th).
After dropping two of three to start the month, losses at Clemson and Virginia Tech sandwiching a win against Notre Dame, NCSU has won its last two. That includes a 17-point victory over Miami and then a 60-54 win on Saturday in the rematch with Clemson, which had been one of the league’s hottest teams going into the weekend.
If the Cavaliers are going to slow down the Wolfpack offense, they’re likely not going to see as many self-inflicted turnovers as they saw in the win over the Jackets. State is top 10 nationally in non-steal turnover percentage. In fact, the Pack rank among the top 25 nationally in turnover percentage. And it’s a group that typically likes to go faster than not, which will be something to watch given UVa’s penchant of late for playing a little quicker. This may not be a “classic” Virginia game where the Hoos look to break the other team. They may actually be better getting up and down a little more.
On the defensive end of the floor, there’s not a whole lot that stands out about NC State other than the Wolfpack like to block shots: They’re 35th in block percentage and currently rank 31st nationally with 87 blocks.
The Matchups
State is led by a pair of senior guards in Markell Johnson and CJ Bryce. Johnson, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is the team’s leading assist man at 6.7 per game and his 13.1-point average is second on the team to Bryce, a UNC-Wilmington transfer who is in his second year in Raleigh. He’s averaging not only a team-high 15.1 points per game but he’s also grabbing 6.6 boards, which is also tops on the team, to go with his 2.4 assists. At 6-foot-5, Bryce will be an interesting cover for the Cavaliers especially since he’s shooting a team-best 41.4 percent from long range. He’s played in two games now after missing four due to a concussion he sustained in practice.
The other two double-figure scorers are DJ Funderburk and Devon Daniels. At 6-foot-10, Funderburk is putting up 13.1 points right along with Johnson, who is also a Cleveland native. The junior big man is averaging six boards a night while shooting a team-high 63.3 percent from the floor. He’s joined in the post by Manny Bates, a former UVa recruiting target who is shooting 61.6 percent from the field, second highest on the team. But the 6-foot-11 redshirt freshman was banged up in the win over the Tigers, leaving with an apparent head/neck injury after coming into contact with Clemson forward Aamir Simms. He’s not the only forward who could miss this one, as senior Pat Andree went down in that game with an ankle injury. Bates is averaging 19.5 minutes per game while Andree is getting 18 per night.
Daniels, meanwhile, could makes things difficult for UVa if he can stay on track. After scoring nine points combined against Notre Dame and Tech, he’s been in double-figures the past two. On the year, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
The other two players who see consistent minutes for Keatts’ club are sophomore forward Jericole Hellems and guard Braxton Beverly. Hellems, a 6-foot-7, 198 pounder, is averaging 9.9 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from deep, which is third on the team behind Beverly. The 6-foot junior guard is hitting 36.1 percent from long range and scoring 7.6 points per game.
After Funderburk had a 19-point, eight-rebound game in the win over Miami, the Pack were especially balanced at the top in the Clemson win, with four scoring in double-figures including three (Funderburk, Daniels, and Johnson) scoring 13.
The Outlook
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news