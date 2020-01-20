The Oppponent

NC State (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at UVa (12-5, 4-3) 7 p.m., ESPN

After snapping a three-game conference losing streak on Saturday night in Atlanta with a five-point win over Georgia Tech, the Wahoos are back in action tonight when they welcome the Wolfpack to John Paul Jones Arena. It’ll be the first meeting against NCSU since a 76-56 win in the ACC Tournament last spring, which came after the Cavaliers got an overtime victory in Raleigh earlier in the season to give the Hoos the sweep. In fact, this is a series that Virginia has dominated of late, holding the Wolfpack to 56 points or less in seven of the team’s eight-straight wins. And beyond the fact that Tony Bennett has only lost twice to NC State in 15 games, the Wolfpack have never won at John Paul Jones Arena.



The Numbers

In Kevin Keatts’ third year at the helm, NC State remains a program in transition. As of now, the Pack are ranked 46th by KenPom, where they come in pretty well on the offensive end (15th in adjusted efficiency) and sort of mediocre on defense (113th). After dropping two of three to start the month, losses at Clemson and Virginia Tech sandwiching a win against Notre Dame, NCSU has won its last two. That includes a 17-point victory over Miami and then a 60-54 win on Saturday in the rematch with Clemson, which had been one of the league’s hottest teams going into the weekend. If the Cavaliers are going to slow down the Wolfpack offense, they’re likely not going to see as many self-inflicted turnovers as they saw in the win over the Jackets. State is top 10 nationally in non-steal turnover percentage. In fact, the Pack rank among the top 25 nationally in turnover percentage. And it’s a group that typically likes to go faster than not, which will be something to watch given UVa’s penchant of late for playing a little quicker. This may not be a “classic” Virginia game where the Hoos look to break the other team. They may actually be better getting up and down a little more. On the defensive end of the floor, there’s not a whole lot that stands out about NC State other than the Wolfpack like to block shots: They’re 35th in block percentage and currently rank 31st nationally with 87 blocks.



The Matchups