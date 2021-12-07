



After surviving a scare in their ACC opener against Pittsburgh, Virginia heads up I-64 and I-81 to take on the James Madison Dukes in their swanky new arena in Harrisonburg (6:30pm, CBSSN). Tuesday night’s game will be Virginia’s final contest before their annual exam break, so the Hoos won’t play again until hosting Fairleigh Dickinson on December 18th.

JMU enters Tuesday’s game with a 7-2 record. The Dukes are under the direction of head coach Mark Byington, who is in his second year after joining from Georgia Southern. JMU hasn’t played a very tough schedule, with UVa being their first power conference opponent, and the only team they have played ranked better than 99th in KenPom. Still, JMU has largely taken care of business, beating ODU and George Mason among others, with losses to a pair of solid mid-major programs in Murray State and Kent State. Tonight’s game will be Virginia’s second trip to Harrisonburg under Tony Bennett, having opened the 2014-15 season with a win over the Dukes.



