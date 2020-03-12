On this postseason edition of CavsCorner Conversations, we come to you live from Greensboro to preview UVa's quarterfinal matchup with Notre Dame. The Irish rolled Boston College on Wednesday night, setting up a rematch with the Wahoos after the 50-49 overtime game between the two teams in JPJ last month. We break down the matchup and explain how we see this one playing out here in the ACC Tournament.

No. 7 Notre Dame (20-12) versus No. 2 seed UVa (23-7)

7 p.m., ESPN





After the Irish beat Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers draw Notre Dame for tonight's quarterfinal matchup here in Greensboro. Mike Brey's club comes in after closing the regular season with a 64-56 win over Virginia Tech, a victory which snapped a two-game skid that had followed three Irish wins.

Led by All-ACC forward John Mooney, the Irish boast one of the ACC's better offenses. Ranked No. 57 overall by KenPom, they are No. 41 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. But they struggled against the Cavaliers in February, going 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from deep in the OT loss.

The Wahoos, three days off a "good" loss at Louisville, needed that extra frame to get that win over the Irish before rolling off seven more to date. While the overtime saw a total of five points scored between the two teams, it was a still a great night for senior forward Mamadi Diakite, who put up 20 points and five boards to lead the Hoos.

One this is for sure, after watching the Irish trounce the Eagles: The Cavaliers better be right defensively. Notre Dame placed five players (TJ Gibbs, Dane Goodwin, Prentiss Hubb, Nate Laszewski, and Juwan Durham) in double figures on Wednesday night and that didn't even include its best player.



