Preview: Breaking down UVa's ACCT rematch against the Irish
On this postseason edition of CavsCorner Conversations, we come to you live from Greensboro to preview UVa's quarterfinal matchup with Notre Dame. The Irish rolled Boston College on Wednesday night, setting up a rematch with the Wahoos after the 50-49 overtime game between the two teams in JPJ last month. We break down the matchup and explain how we see this one playing out here in the ACC Tournament.
The Matchup
No. 7 Notre Dame (20-12) versus No. 2 seed UVa (23-7)
7 p.m., ESPN
After the Irish beat Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers draw Notre Dame for tonight's quarterfinal matchup here in Greensboro. Mike Brey's club comes in after closing the regular season with a 64-56 win over Virginia Tech, a victory which snapped a two-game skid that had followed three Irish wins.
Led by All-ACC forward John Mooney, the Irish boast one of the ACC's better offenses. Ranked No. 57 overall by KenPom, they are No. 41 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. But they struggled against the Cavaliers in February, going 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from deep in the OT loss.
The Wahoos, three days off a "good" loss at Louisville, needed that extra frame to get that win over the Irish before rolling off seven more to date. While the overtime saw a total of five points scored between the two teams, it was a still a great night for senior forward Mamadi Diakite, who put up 20 points and five boards to lead the Hoos.
One this is for sure, after watching the Irish trounce the Eagles: The Cavaliers better be right defensively. Notre Dame placed five players (TJ Gibbs, Dane Goodwin, Prentiss Hubb, Nate Laszewski, and Juwan Durham) in double figures on Wednesday night and that didn't even include its best player.
The Outlook
The Cavaliers should win this game, that much seems clear. But this season, perhaps it’s best to be careful with that line of thinking lest one be shocked and dismayed.
Ultimately, though, picking games comes with the territory and requires assumptions. It remains to be seen what a (mostly) empty arena will mean for this game and others like it but one would assume the most reliable, consistent aspects of a team’s skillset will prevail.
The Irish are likely to shoot it much better than they did in Charlottesville but the key will be which team brings its own energy the best. Given the way these two match up, we like Virginia even if the Hoos seem destined to have one of these tight games finally go the other way.