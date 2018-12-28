The time has finally come, as the long lead up to the Belk Bowl ends tomorrow when Virginia and South Carolina meet in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium (noon, ABC). And it's a matchup between two programs that want to win this game for likely varying reasons. For the Wahoos (7-5), it's about momentum and taking another step forward in Year 3 under Bronco Mendenhall. For the Gamecocks (7-5), it's as much about salvaging a bit of an underwhelming season as anything else. South Carolina fans expected more out of 2018 and, given the rash of injuries and the way the team played in the SEC, losing this game would be a fairly big setback. All told, it makes for an intriguing matchup in the Queen City and one that should draw plenty of interest tomorrow afternoon.





South Carolina Gamecocks (7-5) Head coach: Will Muschamp, seventh year (50-37 overall, 22-16 in two years at USC) Series: South Carolina leads the all-time series 20-13-1. Last Meeting: The Gamecocks beat the Cavaliers 31-7 in Columbia in 2003.



Three Points on the Gamecock Offense



-- Muschamp is a defensive-minded head coach and during his time at both Florida and South Carolina has had offenses that would be sluggish at times and would often end up in low-scoring close games. But this year, South Carolina’s has improved significantly under the direction of first-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, increasing its scoring average from 24.2 points per game in 2017 to 32.6 points per game this year. The Gamecocks broke 35 points in six of their 12 games and played in a number of shootouts this season in addition to having four blowout wins. They finished 29th nationally in 3rd-down conversion rate (43.9 percent) and scored 32 touchdowns and 11 field goals on 55 red-zone possessions. The bad news for the offense is that they will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel tomorrow as he prepares for his NFL career. Samuel finished his senior year with 62 receptions for 882 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, in addition to a trick-play passing touchdown and a kick returned for a score to open the game against Ole Miss.

-- Even without Samuel, the Gamecocks have a very respectable passing attack led by junior quarterback Jake Bentley. The South Carolina quarterback has run the offense pretty much since he set foot on campus and has a 19-12 career record as the Gamecocks signal caller. This season, he threw for 2,953 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. By the time he leaves Columbia next year, Bentley could easily be the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, touchdowns, and total offense, not to mention owning a bunch of single-season passing marks as well. With Samuel out, Bentley will have to rely on several other talented receivers to make plays. Junior Bryan Edwards would be the top receiver on many college teams and will be a player that UVa will need to key on in this matchup. He finished the season with 52 receptions and seven touchdowns and had three 100-yard receiving games. Edwards is a big, physical target who could see plenty of action when the Gamecocks reach the red zone. Sophomore Shi Smith and freshman Josh Vann will also be receivers to watch as the Gamecocks look to replace Samuel’s production.

-- South Carolina averaged 4.61 yards per carry on the ground during the regular season and had four 200-yard rushing games as a team. The Gamecocks are more pass-heavy than run-heavy but do have several backs who are capable ball carriers. Junior Rico Dowdle was the team’s best, rushing 117 times for 633 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Dowdle had three 100-yard rushing performances on the season, including a 14-carry, 140-yard effort against Tennessee. Junior Mon Denson received a lion’s share of the carries down the stretch and finished second on the team in rushing attempts with 83, and rushing yards with 417. In the final two games of the regular season against Clemson and Akron, Denson carried the ball 17 times in each game for a total of 172 yards. He didn’t reach the end zone in either game, but did have a pair of rushing touchdowns on the season. Former Centreville High star A.J. Turner receives touches as well (46 carries for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns this year), but is apparently cross-training at defensive back in the run up to the bowl, so it is unclear whether he will be a part of South Carolina’s game plan in the run game tomorrow.



Three Points on South Carolina's D