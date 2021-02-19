CavsCorner - Preview: Cavaliers look to bounce back in Cameron Indoor

The Opponent



No. 7 Virginia (15-4, 11-2) at Duke (9-8, 7-6) 8 p.m., ESPN

After suffering its second conference loss of the season, UVa is back in action tomorrow night when the Cavaliers travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on Duke in a primetime matchup. This game doesn’t carry the same weight that most thought that it would in the preseason, as the Blue Devils have fallen below their preseason expectations to this point. After a short four-game non-conference schedule that featured wins over Coppin State and Bellarmine with losses to Illinois and Michigan State, Duke started 3-0 in ACC play and appeared to be on the right track. Three straight losses sent the Blue Devils to .500 in ACC play, before a brief two-game winning streak preceded a three-game losing streak that followed. And coming into this game, Duke is again on a two-game winning streak, having blown out in-state rivals NC State and Wake Forest in the last week. Needless to say, Duke is a streaky team and we’ll soon find out whether the Blue Devils are in the midst of a bounce back or if their recent wins were more a byproduct of the competition they faced. Virginia has dominated the ACC in recent years, with the notable exception of the Devils. UVa has a winning record against everyone in the conference since the 2014 season except for Duke, which has beaten the Wahoos in six of the last nine meetings. UVa did win the last matchup in 2020, hanging on for a 52-50 win at home in late February. The Cavaliers also no longer have their long losing streak at Cameron, which ended in 2018, though Duke did win the last meeting in Durham the following season.



The Numbers



While it’s easy to say that the Blue Devils have not been the team they were expected to be, they are a respectable team from a metrics standpoint. They rank 30th in KenPom, which is third-best in the conference behind league leaders UVa and FSU. The Blue Devils are strong on offense, where they rank 14th nationally in efficiency and second in the ACC in conference games only (FSU is first). They shoot the ball well from the floor, making 53.4 percent of their twos and 35.7 percent of their 3-point tries. Duke isn’t terribly reliant on outside shots and has a relatively balanced scoring profile. One area where Duke struggles is getting to the free throw line. The Devils ranks 338th nationally in free throw/field goal attempt ratio and just 13.3 percent of their points come at the charity stripe. On defense, Duke isn’t quite as imposing. The Blue Devils rank 82nd nationally in defensive efficiency heading into Saturday’s game. They allow opponents to shoot 37.6 percent from beyond the arc and 38.9 percent to ACC opponents, which is the second-worst percentage allowed in the conference (UNC is 0.1 percent worse). Despite allowing 3s to go in at a high rate, most of Duke’s points allowed come on two-point field goals, which speaks to how games are normally played. The Blue Devils like to get up and down the court and play in transition, so their opponents often do the same. Their defense does a great job creating steals and blocks and turning them into transition chances, though UVa doesn’t turn the ball over much and rarely allows many points in transition.



The Matchups