The Opponent

Clemson (11-10, 5-6) at Virginia (14-6, 6-4) 7 p.m., RSN

Virginia returns to the hardwood after a de facto bye week, getting the rest of last week and then the weekend off after upsetting then-No. 5 FSU last Tuesday. Tonight the Wahoos host ACC rival Clemson, which wasn’t scheduled to be off last weekend but still no-showed a game against lowly Wake Forest. The Tigers dropped that one 56-44 in Winston-Salem on the heels of a big home win over a comparable Syracuse team. Heading into Wednesday’s contest, the Tigers are hovering right in the middle of the league standings. Clemson began ACC play 0-3 with losses to Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Miami before seemingly turning a corner, winning three straight. Victories over NC State and UNC followed by a major upset of Duke had the Tigers back at .500 in league play, and since then they’ve treaded water. Following the win over the Blue Devils, Clemson has managed a pair of narrow home victories over Wake Forest and Syracuse but lost its three three road tilts by an average of 10 points.



The Numbers

Clemson ranks 94th overall in KenPom, ahead of just four other ACC teams. Like Virginia, the Tigers have struggled on offense this season, particularly when it comes to outside shooting. Clemson ranks 192nd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, ahead of just Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Virginia among ACC teams. The Tigers shoot just 31.6 percent from deep, 257th-best nationally. Against ACC opponents they fare even worse, making just 30.6 percent of their looks from beyond the arc. They also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking near the bottom in free-throw percentage at 66.5 percent. Like Virginia, Clemson doesn’t really crash the offensive glass and as a result doesn’t get many second-chance opportunities. On defense the outlook is much better. Clemson ranks 43rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, but has dropped off considerably when looking at how the Tigers have performed in conference games. And since they don’t crash the offensive glass that much, they also allow very few second-chance points on the defensive end, and cleaning up the glass is one of the team’s strengths. Another area where UVa and Clemson are similar on the defensive end is in the type of shots they typically see from opponents. Both the Cavaliers and Tigers are near the top nationally in 3-point attempts from opponents, as 44.6 percent of shots from Clemson opponents come from behind the line, just more than the 44.0 percent that UVa has defended.



The Matchups