Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) still controls its own destiny in the Coastal Division but the loss to the Canes leaves the Hoos a little more vulnerable. Had they won that, tomorrow’s matchup with Duke would’ve served an even bigger function. But now, given that both of these teams have the same record, it becomes something akin to a must-win if UVa is going to make things easy in the division.





-- Cutcliffe is known for putting together successful offenses year after year, and his 2019 team is no different. Through six games, the Blue Devils are averaging 34.2 points per game. The only game where Duke was held under 30 was the 42-3 loss to Alabama to open the season, which is understandable given the talent disparity between those two programs. In fact, Duke has scored 40 points or more in all of its wins and lost both of the games where the team failed to reach 40 points. The level of competition since beating Alabama isn’t as impressive as the group of teams that Virginia has faced, but the production is impressive nonetheless. Duke made some significant tweaks to the offense this season, incorporating a lot more option looks and quarterback runs than we’re accustomed to seeing. The Blue Devils have been above average in the red zone (22-of-24 with touchdowns on two thirds of their drives), and an impressive 11-for-15 on 4th-down attempts. They are 15th nationally in 4th-down attempts and second nationally in total conversions.





-- The big change for Duke this season came at quarterback, with the Blue Devils forced to replace three-year starter Daniel Jones, now with the New York Giants. The Devils had senior Quentin Harris waiting in the wings and an injury to Jones last year afforded Harris some valuable experience as the starting quarterback. He showed plenty of promise, throwing for seven touchdowns and just one interception while Jones was out, and he has done a nice job leading the Duke offense as the full-time starter this year. Through half the season, Harris has thrown for 1,183 yards in Duke’s run-heavy offense with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Harris shined in the four wins, with 230 passing yards per game, 10 TDs, and no picks. And in the two losses, both against excellent defenses, he threw for 131 yards per game, completing just 30 of his 65 attempts, with a touchdown and all four INTs. Harris has been a big threat with his legs as well, rushing 83 times for 380 yards and five scores, including a pair of 100-yard rushing performances, coming against Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech in consecutive weeks.





-- Duke doesn’t usually have the top end skill talent around its quarterback that many of the other teams in the Coastal have annually but the Blue Devils have enough this year to compliment Harris and make the offense work. Unfortunately the Blue Devils lost running back Brittain Brown for the season, after he rushed 12 times for 56 yards over three games. But junior Deon Jackson is more than capable of carrying the load and has rushed 93 times for 361 yards and fives TDs. He is complemented by sophomore Mataeo Durant, who has 56 carries for 219 yards and a score this year. With Durant and Jackson, and Harris keeping the ball often on quarterback runs, there is plenty for the Cavalier defense to worry about in the running game. At receiver, Duke has been boosted by the performance of freshman wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. The Greenville (SC) native leads Duke in receptions (27), yards (254), and touchdown receptions (three). He, senior receiver Aaron Young, and junior tight end Noah Gray will be looking to test Virginia’s young secondary.



