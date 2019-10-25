After rolling past Duke last weekend in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers are away from home once again as they start the final road swing of the season tomorrow afternoon against Louisville (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) The Wahoos (5-2, 3-1 ACC) had plenty of success last season against the Cards but much has changed for the program since that afternoon in Scott Stadium. A new head coach and staff, new systems, and new pieces make this an intriguing matchup, even more so because the Cardinals have had more success this fall that most expected. For cross-division “rivals,” this game has lacked a lot of back and forth. UVa has picked up two wins in the three games at home while they are winless in Cardinal Stadium. But this has been a close series, as five of the seven games to date since UL joined the league have been decided by a touchdown or less, including the first three which were decided by field goals in the closing minutes.





Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) Head coach: Scott Saterfield, Seventh season (55-27 overall, 4-3 in first year at UL) Series: Louisville leads the all-time series 4-3. Last Meeting: The Cavaliers beat the Cards 27-3 last year in Charlottesville.



Three Points on Louisville's Offense



-- Louisville seems to be a bit ahead of the pace in Year 1 under Satterfield and a big reason for that is the development of the offense. Satterfield always seemed to have excellent offenses at Appalachian State and that success has translated over to the Cardinals, who struggled on that side of the ball last season. Louisville is scoring 33.4 points per game this year, with 15 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing scores. The Cards are averaging 6.6 yards per play and 4.9 yards per carry. They have also done a nice job avoiding turnovers, with just five interceptions and a slightly less impressive seven fumbles. In ACC play, their offense peaked against Boston College and Wake Forest, scoring 41 points against the Eagles and then 62 in a big road upset in Winston-Salem. UL uses mobile quarterbacks to balance it running game and has dynamic receivers that can make explosive plays on the edge. The offense has faced two “elite” defenses, scoring 17 points against Notre Dame and 10 last week against Clemson.

-- The Cards have two quarterbacks that should factor into tomorrow’s game. Sophomore Micale Cunningham took over for the injured Jawon Pass in September and has clearly made some strides since last season. Cunningham, who was benched in a start at Virginia last fall, has thrown for 883 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, averaging 12.8 yards per pass attempt. He has been splitting snaps with freshman Evan Conley who could be the future of the quarterback position for Louisville. Conley has thrown for four touchdowns and a pair of picks, playing a significant number of snaps in each of Louisville’s last three games. Both Conley and Cunningham can make plays with their legs and should see a good number of designed quarterback runs this weekend.

-- Cunningham and Conley might not be the two most experienced quarterbacks Virginia will face this year but they are surrounded by a host of weapons to help them move the chains and create big plays. At running back, the Cards are led by freshman Javian Hawkins, who has burst onto the scene this season with an impressive start, rushing for 751 yards and four TDs on 137 carries with an average of nearly 5.5 yards per attempt. Hawkins and sophomore Hassan Hall form a dangerous 1-2 punch in the backfield, as both are capable of taking runs the distance at any moment. At receiver, Louisville has one of the most explosive groups Virginia will face this season. Junior Dez Fitzpatrick has turned into one of the league’s top receivers, and has 24 receptions for 471 yards and five scores this year. He is complemented by small but speedy wideout in Tutu Atwell, a big-play threat that the Hoos will have to account for in this game. Atwell leads the Cardinals in receptions (35), receiving yards (546), and receiving touchdowns (six). Louisville is one of the best teams in the nation at creating yards after the catch, so the secondary will need to do a solid job tackling in space and avoiding home run plays.



Three Points on the Cardinal D