CavsCorner - Preview: FSU's home winning streak on the line against UVa

The Opponent



No. 9 Virginia (15-3, 11-1) at No. 17 Florida State (11-3, 7-2) 7 p.m., ESPN

A Top 20 matchup that has the potential to look even better once the Associated Press releases its new Top 25 at noon, UVa is readying for what is likely its most-important game of the season and certainly the most important to date. After a comfortable win over North Carolina on Saturday night, the Cavaliers face a quick turnaround and a trip to Tallahassee for a Presidents’ Day tilt that features the top two teams in the ACC standings. The Seminoles have played three fewer ACC games than UVa has to this point, in large part due to their recent COVID-19 pause. They went two weeks without a game, with contests at Boston College and Virginia Tech scratched, before returning to action on Saturday. Florida State survived a scare in that return game, needing a last-second shot to force overtime against 6-9 Wake Forest before pushing past the Deacs in overtime. In the win, Florida State ran its home winning streak in ACC play to 23 games, which is now the second-longest streak in league history. A win over UVa would move the Notes within two games of the record (Duke won 26 straight at Cameron Indoor Stadium from 1997-2000), which speaks to FSU’s effectiveness on its home floor. UVa and FSU split their two-game series last year, with the eventual league champions knocking off UVa at home before the Cavaliers exacted revenge just 13 days later in Charlottesville.



The Numbers



Tonight’s game features the top two teams in the ACC and also the conference’s top two teams in the KenPom rankings. FSU ranks 20th nationally, 11 spots behind the Wahoos heading into the matchup. The Seminoles are a top-50 team on both ends of the floor but are stronger on the offensive end, where they rank 15th in efficiency. FSU has done a great job shooting the basketball, with the nation’s 17th-best 3-point shooting average at 38.7 percent. The Noles shoot 52.1 percent on two pointers and a solid 73.4 percent from the line. They also do a nice job on the offensive glass, where they rank 10th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. They are good at getting to the line as well, where they score just over 19 percent of their points. If there is a weakness when FSU has the basketball, it’s giving the ball back to the opponents: FSU is 208th nationally in turnover rate and second-worst in the ACC (NC State). On defense, the Seminoles rank 48th nationally in efficiency. As always, they are a physical team with a lot of length that can make scoring difficult for opponents. They do a great job defending the rim, with opponents making just 44.7 percent of their two-point tries. FSU ranks ninth nationally in block rate as well. Sometimes the Noles are a bit too physical for their own good, with opponents getting to the line relatively often. As a result of their imposing frontcourt, opponents often shoot a lot of 3s. More than 41 percent of opponent shots are 3-pointers, and the Seminoles see their foes make 34.4 percent of them.



