



After a comfortable win over Lehigh on Friday night, the Wahoos will face another tough opponent in their B1G/ACC Challenge game, when Iowa comes to Charlottesville on Monday night. Iowa comes to JPJ with a 6-0 record, but have yet to face a power conference opponent. Of their six wins, the best was against Longwood, ranked No. 212 in KenPom.

The Hawkeyes were one of the best teams in the nation last year, going 22-9, and earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being upset in the second round by Oregon. Iowa was led by National Player of the Year Luka Garza, who was the lynchpin of one of the nation’s most-potent offenses.

Iowa has performed well to this point in the season, but it's safe to say that the Hawkeyes are unproven. UVa has had some tough games, but has also looked less than elite at times. Monday’s game should be a big test for the Cavaliers against a quality opponent from another power conference.



