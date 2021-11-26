



Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

Interim Head Coach: JC Price (0-1)

Series: Tech leads the all-time series 58-35-5

Last Meeting: Tech beat UVa 33-15 in Blacksburg last December

Virginia wraps up their regular season with the all-important in-state clash with Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium (3:45pm, ACCN). The Wahoos look to take back the Commonwealth Cup after surrendering it to the Hokies last December in Blacksburg. The Cavaliers are out of the Coastal Division race, but are still playing for a state championship and to help their perception heading into the bowl selection process.

On the other sideline, the Hokies have already begun their search for a new head coach, with Justin Fuente exiting Blacksburg last week. Interim coach J.C. Price lost in his debut last weekend at Miami, which dropped Tech to 5-6 on the season. So on Saturday, the Hokies will not only be playing to retain the cup, but also to gain bowl eligibility, despite having a lame-duck coach.



