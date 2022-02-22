



On Wednesday night, Virginia will play its most meaningful game of the regular season. The Wahoos will look to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes with a home win over No. 7 Duke, as they go for the season sweep of the Blue Devils (7 pm, ESPN).

Virginia’s big win at Miami on Saturday kept the Hoos’ NCAA at-large bid hopes alive, but every bracketologist agrees that the Cavaliers have quite a bit of work still to do in order to have their name called on Selection Sunday. A season sweep of Duke would be a big step in the right direction for the Cavaliers, and one could say that a win is the necessary to keep a realistic hope at a bid (outside of winning the ACC Tournament) alive.

Since losing to UVa back on February 7th, Duke is a perfect 4-0. The Blue Devils hold a one-game lead over Notre Dame in the league standings with four contests remaining, the next three of which will come away from Cameron Indoor. Duke will be looking to avenge the loss to UVa earlier this month, solidify its ACC and NCAA seeding and send Coach K out with a victory in his final trip to Charlottesville.



