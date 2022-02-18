



After a few extra days of rest following a disappointing loss in Blacksburg on Monday, the Wahoos must prepare for another critical game in their postseason push. Next up, the Cavaliers travel to Florida to take on Miami, looking for a season sweep of the Hurricanes (5 pm, ACCN).

UVa’s loss at Virginia Tech broke a four-game winning streak and dropped the Cavaliers to 10-6 in league play, tied with Wake Forest for 5th place heading into this weekend. The loss was also a missed opportunity for the Hoos to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume with another Quadrant-1 win, but they will get yet another chance in Coral Gables on Saturday.

Miami heads into the weekend 19-7, winners of three straight since losing at JPJ. The Hurricanes took care of business against Georgia Tech and Louisville, while pulling off a big comeback win at Wake Forest last weekend, which should help the Canes secure an NCAA Tournament place, and improve their ACC Tournament seed as well.



