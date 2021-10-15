Head Coach: David Cutcliffe (121-120 overall, 77-91 at Duke)

Series: UVa leads 39-33

Last Meeting: UVa beat Duke 38-20 in Charlottesville last year

After two last-second road wins, Virginia returns home with a 2-2 record in league play. The Wahoos look to win their third straight on Saturday, when they host Duke for Homecomings. Virginia has had its way with Duke in recent years, winning all five meetings during the Bronco Mendenhall era and six straight overall. Because the 2020 schedule was rearranged due to the pandemic, Saturday’s game will be Duke’s third straight season playing in Charlottesville.

Duke enters Saturday’s contest with a 3-3 record, and 0-2 in conference play. They suffered a disappointing season-opening loss to Charlotte, and then got back on track with three straight non-conference wins over struggling teams (NC A&T, Northwestern and Kansas), all at home. Since, Duke has dropped ACC games to UNC and Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils were picked to finish last in the Coastal Division, and certainly could end up there. But there’s some reason to believe they are closer to “average” in the division than objectively bad. Virginia comes into Saturday’s game as a double-digit favorite, but after some unexpected turns through the last several weeks, it’s clear no game on the schedule the rest of the way is a forgone conclusion.



