Mike Locksley and the Terps return to Charlottesville on Saturday night. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Maryland (1-1, 0-1 B1G) at UVa (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

8 p.m., ACCN

Head Coach: Mike Locksley (32-60 overall, 30-34 at UMd) Last Meeting: Maryland defeated UVa 42-14 in College Park last year Head coach Tony Elliott and his Virginia football team are determined to make 2024 a season of change. The program is checking boxes and making progress and last Saturday’s performance was a clear indicator. Virginia went down early, battled back, and outlasted Wake Forest in a 31-30 “program” win in Winston Salem. Anthony Colandrea and Malachi Fields led the offensive output, while the defense made just enough plays to escape “The Dash” with a victory. With that win, UVa is now 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season, also the last time the program was bowl eligible. UVa heads back home to Charlottesville to take on long-time rival Maryland in a primetime affair on Saturday night. Last year, these teams faced off in College Park with Maryland scoring 42 unanswered points and eventually pulling away in the 4th quarter, winning 42-14. This season, UVa is more equipped to take on the Terps. The Hoos are stocked with an experienced core of key pieces on both sides of the ball. However, this Maryland team is tough, physical and extremely athletic at the skill positions, and coming off a home loss to Michigan State, the Terps will have something to prove against UVa. Under head coach Mike Locksley, Maryland is 15-1 against non-conference foes, including winning the last thirteen contests.



The Opponent



Leading the Maryland offense will be quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. The 6-foot-3 product from Lake Braddock (Burke, VA) has started 2024 nicely for the Terrapins. Edwards has completed over 75 percent of his passes and has thrown for 564 yards and four touchdowns passes. Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, this Maryland offense has been potent in the last two seasons. Following the success of multi-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa, Edwards has been an efficient weapon for Maryland. Joining Edwards in the backfield will be tailback Roman Hemby (6-0, 208). Hemby tallied two touchdowns last year against UVa and returns this year as an experienced ball carrier and pass catcher out of the backfield. While Maryland is steady and consistent at the running back position, they are explosive at the wide receiver position. The Terrapins feature two top notch wide receivers in Kaden Prather (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and Tai Felton (6-foot-2, 186 pounds). Felton, a senior from Ashburn, has already hauled in 18 catches in two games with three touchdowns. He leads all FBS players in receiving yards with 330. A 2023 All-Big 10 selection, Felton has gone over 150 yards in both games this season. The offensive line for Maryland came into the season as a real question mark, but so far been a serviceable unit. Maryland lost six linemen with at least 10 starts, and while the transfer portal helped restock the room, there may be some concerns up front for the Terps. Senior Purdue transfer Josh Kaltenberger (6-foot-6, 308 pounds) adds some experience at the center position. Andre Roye (6-foot-6, 294 pounds) might be the most talented of the bunch and will start at left tackle. Maryland features a fast defense that preys on offenses with their ability to turn teams over. Through two games, the Terps have forced at least three turnovers in both games this season. Their odd front defensive alignment has three mammoth defensive linemen up front that will eat up the run game and allow the backend to take the ball away from opposing offenses. They will cover up the center or shade their nose guard in a true 3-4 look, but bring a “jack” as a fourth defensive linemen or edge rusher. Maryland returns all but one defensive line starter from last year’s unit, which was formidable. Tommy Akingbesote (6-foot-4, 316 pounds) and Jordan Phillips (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) headline this group. Senior inside backer Ruben Hyppolite II (6-feet, 200 pounds) is very active from the middle of the defense, with nine tackles already, and an interception. He is flanked by Caleb Wheatland (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) who has 1.5 TFLs and a sack so far. Maryland takes the ball away at a high clip thanks to its secondary of ballhawks. Redshirt senior Glendon Miller (6-foot-2, 206 pounds) leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions early on this season. Junior transfer cornerback Jalen Huskey (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) has an interception this season to go with his nine tackles.



Three Keys to Victory for UVa



1. Play complimentary football. We know what we are going to get from the offense. There will be some explosive plays from Colandrea and company, and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings will be able to scheme the ball into the end zone. The lack of a consistent run game was present in the first two games, but that hasn’t derailed the offense so far. UVa is going to score the ball offensively and present some problems for opposing defenses. However, UVa has not set the world on fire defensively and with their special teams units. All three groups will have to play a clean game on Saturday if the Hoos are going to get to 3-0.

2. Throw off Maryland's passing game Last week against Wake Forest, The Cavaliers created some “havoc” to the tune of six sacks and one late fumble recovery, but also surrendered over 400 yards through the air. With Kam Robinson potentially hobbled and a room of inexperienced corners, Virginia will need to draw up some creative blitzes and pressures to knock Billy Edwards, Jr. off his spot. Through two games, Edwards has been a different quarterback under duress.

3. Avoid the big special teams mistake (again). While Will Bettridge and Daniel Sparks were as advertised, the special teams for Virginia were anything but special. Another blocked punt last week and a kickoff out of bounds are two errors that could have been disastrous. This is an area that needs to be cleaned up and addressed. We have had two many miscues that have led directly to points for the other team.



Outlook



Saturday's game has all the makings of a classic shootout. UVa has shown that they can score points in bunches this season and Maryland will be anxious to prove last week’s loss was just a blip. We think Maryland has a little too much offensively for UVa and while Anthony Colandrea has been special, he does put the ball in harm's way. The Wahoos put up a tough fight and light up the scoreboard, but miscues in all three phases end up costing the Hoos a signature win at Scott Stadium.



The Pick:

Maryland 41

UVa 37