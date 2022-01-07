



Following two straight wins to open the new year, the Virginia Cavaliers wrap up their three-game road swing with a trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon (1pm, ESPN). The Wahoos will be looking for an eight-straight win over North Carolina, dating back to the 2017 season. Since then, the Hoos have won in Chapel Hill twice, including a near buzzer-beater from Tomas Woldetensae in UVa’s 2019 win over UNC, their last trip to the Dean Smith Center.

Carolina sits just behind UVa in the ACC standings with a 2-1 mark in league play, 10-4 overall. In ACC play, UNC rolled to a 2-0 start with comfortable wins at Georgia Tech and Boston College. The Heels’ perfect start was snapped at Notre Dame on Wednesday night, with the Irish coming out on top in a tight 78-73 game.

In non-conference play, UNC went 8-3, with all three losses coming on neutral courts against Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky. All three of those opponents rank in the top 15 in the latest KenPom rankings. UNC’s best non-conference win came in the ACC/B1G Challenge, when they coasted to a 72-51 win over Michigan (No. 28 KenPom) at home.

For the first time since the 2003 season, UVa will see a coach on the Carolina sideline other than Roy Williams, who retired in the offseason. UNC promoted assistant and former ESPN personality Hubert Davis to head coach, and the first-year coach has yet to lose a home game in charge of the program (7-0 this season).



