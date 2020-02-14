The Opponent



Virginia (16-7, 8-5) at North Carolina (10-14, 3-11) 8 p.m., ESPN

After a narrow escape against Notre Dame on Tuesday, the Wahoos are back on the road, this time headed to Chapel Hill for a Saturday night tip-off against the Tar Heels. Virginia now finds itself in a decent spot to make the NCAA Tournament, if the Cavaliers can avoid a few upcoming pitfalls, starting at the Dean Smith Center tomorrow night. While UVa comes in off of a hard-fought overtime victory, the Heels enter Saturday’s game reeling. Losers of its last four and nine of its last 11, North Carolina currently sits dead last in the conference. Injuries and a lack of cohesion have undone Carolina’s season, and Roy Williams has lamented that this particular team is not among his most gifted since coming back to Chapel Hill. It seems very long ago but Virginia and North Carolina did meet already this season, back in early December. The day after the football team lost the ACC Championship Game to Clemson, Virginia handed UNC their third loss of the season, leading virtually throughout on their way to a pretty comfortable 56-47 win at home. Now, with their NCAA hopes on the line, the Hoos need to complete the sweep of Carolina to avoid adding another bad loss to their resume.



The Numbers



North Carolina ranks 96th in the current KenPom rankings, ahead of Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Miami in the ACC. And despite that disappointing rating, KenPom has the Tar Heels as a slight favorite in this matchup. Like Virginia, UNC’s offense has struggled all season and has had trouble consistently finding the bottom of the net. Carolina shoots just 28.7 percent from 3 and 46.1 percent on twos, ranking near the bottom nationally in both categories. UNC also struggles at the free-throw line, an area that came back to haunt the Heels in their last-second overtime loss to Duke last weekend. They don’t live and die by the 3 like many teams do, with only 22 percent of their points coming on made three pointers. Their struggling offense also differs from Virginia in pace: While the Cavaliers are dead last in tempo, UNC plays at the 59th-fastest pace. Carolina does do a good job on the offensive glass as always and its turnover rate isn’t terrible. On defense, the Tar Heels rank 74th nationally in efficiency and do a decent job overall. While they excel at crashing the glass, opponents do not have success in that area when they have the ball. Carolina’s opponents have attacked the paint more than shooting over the defense, with only 41 percent of opponent attempts coming from beyond the arc. In the first meeting between the two teams, UVa struggled around the rim, going 10-of-32 on two-point tries, but made six of 17 attempts from deep, which was enough against a UNC team that went just 1-for-14 from long range.



The Matchups