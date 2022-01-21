



After a much-needed road win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the Wahoos head back out on the road this weekend for a Saturday afternoon contest at NC State (4pm, ACCN). UVa sits at 5-3 in ACC play heading into the weekend, 1.5 games back of first-place Miami and tied for sixth place in the conference.

UVa’s opponent is close to the bottom of the league at 2-6, only ahead of 1-6 Georgia Tech. NC State is 9-10 on the year and have lost eight of their last 10 contests dating back to December 12th, when the Pack were 7-2. The Wolfpack have ACC wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville, both on the road, but have lost back-to-back games to the Hokies and Duke heading into Saturday’s contest.

UVa has had its way with most ACC foes, including NC State, though the Wolfpack did go to JPJ and win last season. The Hoos took the game in Raleigh, where they have never lost to the Pack under Tony Bennett’s direction.



