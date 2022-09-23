Friday, Sept. 23

7 p.m., ESPN





Syracuse Orange

Head Coach: Dino Babers

2022 Record: 3-0 (1-0 ACC)





UVa’s ACC schedule opens with a special Friday night tilt at Syracuse. The Orange are rolling into tonight matchup with a 3-0 record, including a Week 1 win over conference foe, Louisville. Babers has his team playing well, after re-tooling the offense by bringing in former UVa QB coach Jason Beck and offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

Last Saturday, UVa escaped with a 16-14 win over Old Dominion thanks to an early Mike Hollins TD and three field goals by Brendan Farrell, including a 26-yard game winner as time expired. UVa’s offense responded with 513 total yards in a balanced fashion. However, three turnovers allowed the game to be tight down to the final kick. Brennan Armstrong started off slow but turned in a solid performance, going 20 for 37 for 284 yards. When the team needed a score, he led his group down the field and positioned the special teams unit in place for the game winner. Xavier Brown was the breakout star for the UVa offense on Saturday. The first-year tailback from Lexington rushed for 88 yards on nine carries, giving the Hoos a much-needed burst in the backfield. Defensively, UVa kept ODU in check for most of the game. Only surrendering 324 total yards on the afternoon, John Rudzinski’s unit turned in another good performance. It remains to be seen if the offense can stack performances but tonight gives another opportunity to BA and his guys to be the dominant force that we all expected.

The Syracuse Orange are a confident bunch after Saturday’s shootout victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. Babers has a high-powered offense (averaging 37 points per game) and a stout defense that is making it hard for teams early this season. On offense, not only did Syracuse return some big-time talent in quarterback Garrett Shrader and All-Everything running back Sean Tucker, but the Orange added Anae and Beck to their staff. The former UVa offensive coaching duo have taken the wide-open “Air Raid” offense to upstate New York. Through three games, Shrader is completing 66 percent of his passes and has a perfect TD-to-INT ratio, tossing eight touchdowns to zero picks. He is also impactful in the run game with 46 carries and 201 yards and three scores. Look for Syracuse to use him like Bryce Perkins or Armstrong, as a dual threat.

The big difference will be at the running back position, where Syracuse has one of the best ball carriers in the country in Tucker. The 5-foot-10, 205 pounder rushed for nearly 1,500 yards last season and is working to get into a groove this year with a new offense and play caller. He has rushed for 254 yards through three games and tallied two touchdowns. Tucker is also a force in the passing game, having hauled in 12 balls this year for 124 yards. Look for 6-foot-5, 215-pound wideout Oronde Gadsden II to have an impact in the ball game, too. The sophomore has 12 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Orange defense is a strong unit, tied for 48th in the country in total D. Defensive coordinator Tony White will use a 3-3-5 defensive set as well as some zone and man principles on the backend. They can bring 5 every place like Illinois, so UVa will need to offset that coverage with some smart play calling. Purdue was able to produce 485 yards of offense against the Orange (424 yards passing). However, Syracuse has been solid against the run in all three games this season. Their defense has only surrendered 295 yards rushing in three games, putting them at 34th nationally. UVa has been at its best this season when the Hoos have been a balanced offense. Syracuse has some solid personnel on the defensive side of the ball, led by defensive back Garrett Williams. The 6-foot, 189-pound sophomore leads the team with 26 tackles and 1 interception this year. Mikel Jones (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) is the second leading tackler on the team with 21 stops and two sacks from his inside linebacker position. As a team, they have forced six turnovers in three games, so they are an opportunistic group that relies on negative plays and pressure from their athletic front.



