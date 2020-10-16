CavsCorner - Preview: Hoos head to Winston-Salem looking to bounce back



Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2, 0-2 ACC) Head Coach: Dave Clawson (127-122 Overall, 37-42 at Wake) Series: UVa leads the series 34-15 Last Meeting: The Deacs beat the Cavaliers 27-20 in 2016 at Truist Field



Wake Forest Offense



Performance: Wake has been statistically solid through three games but has had varied results based on the quality of its opponents. The Demon Deacons weren’t able to get much going against Clemson, scoring just three points in the blowout loss. In their next two games, however, they scored 108 total points, the most in back-to-back weeks combined in the modern era for the program. Those numbers come with a big caveat, however, as they scored 42 points against NC State but 66 against an overwhelmed Campbell team that isn’t good even by FCS standards. Wake isn’t the flashiest team but is effective and can move the ball. According to ESPN’s David Hale, the Deacs rank second nationally in drives where they earned at least one 1st down. They are converting 44 percent of their 3rd-down-conversion attempts, and are 16-for-18 in the red zone. Wake averages 5.8 yards per play and its production is skewed towards the pass: 804 of their yards have come through the air, and 485 have come on the ground. Wake has also done a great job taking care of the football. The Demon Deacons have lost one turnover this season, a fumble, and are one of only four FBS teams yet to throw an interception this year. Five of Wake’s six forced turnovers have been turned into touchdowns.

Scheme: In many ways, Wake runs a similar scheme to what UVa has already seen in its three games to date. The Deacs run a shotgun-heavy offense that uses tempo, similar to what UVa saw last week against NC State and before that against Clemson. Like State, Wake likes to spread its receivers out to create space and keep a tight end in play around the line of scrimmage. A common formation for its offense can be seen below.





Wake’s running game certainly has unique qualities, however. The Demon Deacons use the run to set up the pass, with a pair of talented backs in Kenneth Walker and Christian Beal-Smith. One interesting element of their offense is their delayed mesh hand-off plays. It’s a scheme that isn’t very common in college football, or any level of football for that matter, but can create an advantage for the offense and confusion or pause for the defense. On read plays, the quarterback and running back will both move towards the line of scrimmage with the ball, rather than the quarterback handing it off to the back or keeping it standing still. Here is an example below.





This technique allows some flexibility. First, it allows the quarterback to survey the defense a bit longer. Second, it allows the running back more time to find the hole and hit it if he is given the ball. And finally, it allows the QB to take the ball back and throw, sometimes close to the line of scrimmage, like a jump pass. It also allows the quarterback to be used as a blocker, to chip the closest defender to the ball carrier. Here is another example below, where Sam Hartman is able to help his running back get to the end zone.





Wake will also use the wildcat formation around the goal line and has had quite a bit of success with it this season. Walker scored a pair of wildcat touchdowns against NC State and here Beal-Smith scores an athletic touchdown against Campbell on a direct snap.





The Deacs play their passing game off of the running game, with a lot of fake handoffs into quick hitters. They will take shots down the field but will also throw horizontally. Here, one of Wake’s breakout receivers, Virginia native and freshman Taylor Morin, catches a quick pass out to the flat off of a fake draw play.



Players to Watch



QB Sam Hartman





Thrust into the starting QB role after Jamie Newman transferred to Georgia in the spring, so far the results have been mostly positive for the sophomore. Through three games, Hartman has thrown for 584 yards, completing 63 percent of his passes, with four touchdown tosses and no interceptions. His best game came against NC State, when he completed 23 of 36 attempts for 236 yards and one touchdown, shown above.





RB Kenneth Walker





Walker, a sophomore, has become a reliable threat in Wake’s offense and is on pace for a great career. On the season, he has rushed 44 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns, for a 5.8 yards per carry average. With his 11 carry, 105-yard performance against Campbell, Walker became the first Deacs running back since Chris Barclay in 2005 to have four straight 100+ yard rushing performances, dating back to last season.



Wake Forest Defense



Performance: Like its offense, Wake’s defensive performance is skewed a bit by the performance in the lopsided win against Campbell. In ACC games, Wake has allowed 41 points per game, losing both. It’s also worth noting that the Deacs played against State when the Wolfpack were led by Bailey Hockman, now their backup with Devin Leary back in the starting lineup. Opponents have averaged 6.1 yards per play against Wake and have had a good amount of success both through the air and on the ground. The Demon Deacons have allowed 811 passing yards, or 270 yards per game, with five passing touchdowns allowed. The run defense hasn’t been great either, allowing 4.3 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns. Wake has also struggled to get off the field on 3rd down. Opponents are converting 52.3 percent of their conversion attempts, which is 67th out of 76 teams to play this year. Oddly enough, none of Wake’s three opponents have even attempted a 4th-down conversion this year. While they struggle to get off the field at times, the Deacs have done a great job capitalizing on turnovers. They have recorded four interceptions this season, returning two of them for touchdowns. Wake’s +5 turnover margin ranks them fifth nationally.

Scheme: The look can be categorized as a base 4-3 but it varies. The closest thing to a base defense can be seen below but the Deacs will also line up in three-man fronts with another player standing up at the line of scrimmage, and will get creative in other ways as well.





Here is a play where Wake lines up with three down linemen but in a very wide alignment.





Wake’s run defense has been challenged often this season and has struggled mightily at times. The Deacs have also given up far too many big plays. When taking out the game against Campbell, they have allowed 18 plays of 20+ yards, and seven plays of 30+ yards, near the bottom nationally when only counting conference games. (Unfortunately, UVa is near the bottom in those categories as well). Wake’s eight 20+ yard runs allowed in league games is second-worst nationally, only ahead of a woeful Ole Miss defense that has already faced Alabama and Florida. NC State had success early on the ground but not necessarily because Wake’s defenders were in the wrong spot. On the play below, watch Wake’s defenders swarm toward the ball but get easily blocked up by NC State’s offensive line. The Deacs don’t create a lot of pressure at the point of attack here and despite reading the play correctly, their defenders at the second level are cleared out of the way a little too easily.





Here is another long run play, coming later on the same drive. Wake’s front is in a wider alignment and despite a bit of pressure up the middle, State is easily able to create an initial run lane. Linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr, a very solid player, is a step slow to the spot and gets pancaked by the State blocker as a result. The running back can do the rest, and walks in for a touchdown. If UVa can get their running game going, and pull off a few chunk plays on the ground, that will only make things easier for whoever is playing quarterback.



Players to Watch



DE Carlos Basham





Basham is one of the very best pass rushers in the conference, with a sack in all three games this year. He has been extremely consistent throughout his career with the Deacs, recording a tackle for loss in 21 straight games heading into Saturday’s contest. Virginia’s offensive line has done a good job preventing pressures this season, but will be tested by Basham in this one.





DB Ja'Sir Taylor

