Head Coach: Kalani Sitake (44-28, 6th season)

Series: UVa leads the all-time series 3-2

Last Meeting: BYU defeated UVa 41-33 in 2014, in Provo





Winners of four straight, UVa heads back out on the road this weekend when they travel west to take on BYU at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Saturday’s game will be the first of two straight non-conference games for the Hoos, with a bye week coming up before a home date with Notre Dame in two weeks.

Anyone reading this knows that UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall and most of his staff came to Charlottesville from BYU. What we don’t know is how Mendenhall’s return will impact the game from an emotional standpoint for both teams. Only a pair of Cougars that were recruited to Provo by Mendenhall remain in the program, and it has been six years since UVa’s coach came east.

Virginia has a history with BYU, having played five previous times. In their most-recent series, UVa won a close affair at Scott Stadium in the 2013 season opener before falling in Provo the following year.

This year’s BYU team comes into Saturday’s game ranked No. 25 in the AP poll with a 6-2 record. The Cougars started 5-0, then dropped back-to-back contests to Boise State and Baylor before bouncing back last week with a road win at Washington State.



