



Once again, UVa will attempt to get over a disappointing loss, this time hoping to follow up a setback against Wake Forest with a win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night (9 pm, ACCN). Saturday’s loss dropped the Hoos to 10-7 and 4-3 in ACC play, and damaged their already unlikely NCAA Tournament hopes.

On Wednesday the Cavaliers will take on Pittsburgh in a rematch of the ACC opener last month. Pitt enters with a 7-10 record, 2-4 in league play, but unlike the Hoos, the Panthers are coming off of a win over the weekend. The Panthers have won two of their last three, beating BC and Louisville at home with a loss at Syracuse in between.

UVa snuck by the Panthers in the first meeting, with Jayden Gardner coming up with a late flurry of points in a come-from-behind 57-56 win at JPJ. The Panthers led by four in the closing seconds, but Gardner ultimately put the Hoos ahead with a near buzzer beater in the final second. That loss dropped Pitt to 2-6 and 0-1 in ACC play, but since, they are 5-4 and 2-3 against ACC foes; UVa is 4-4 over the same stretch, 3-3 against league competition.



