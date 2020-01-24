The Opponent

UVa (12-6, 4-4 ACC) at Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6) Noon, ACCN

After coming up short against NC State on Monday night, the Cavaliers have had an extra day or two to rest heading into this two-game swing before the team’s “bye” week. Before they can get to that week-long break following the matchup against No. 5 Florida State on Tuesday night, the Hoos must head to Winston-Salem on Sunday to face Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons haven’t beaten Virginia in seven tries, not since they won 55-52 in Lawrence Joel Memorial in January 2013. Relatedly, that means that Danny Manning (74-102 at WF with a 30-percent win percentage in ACC games) has never beaten UVa. Currently, Wake (rated No. 103 nationally by KenPom) comes into Sunday’s matchup having lost four of its last five games, with only an 80-62 home win over BC breaking up the losing streak.



The Numbers

As one might expect, the Deacs aren’t exactly killing it this season. They are currently 69th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency while coming in at 141st on the defensive side of the floor. Overall they are one of the top 100 teams in terms of tempo, which is especially the case when they have the ball. Their offense overall is pretty rough, ranking 218th in effective field-goal percentage and 254th in turnover percentage. While they don’t shoot it well and turn the ball over often, the one place where Wake Forest seems to excel is in getting to the free-throw line: The Deacs are seventh nationally in free-throw rate. Unfortunately for them, outside of being able to get to the line, they’re not really that good at much else. At 122nd in 3-point percentage, the Demon Deacons are better than UVa (346th) but they’re 251st in two-point percentage, 288th in block percentage, and 324th in steal percentage. So, it’s an offense that shoots it okay from deep but doesn’t get much inside, gets blocked a lot, and has the ball stolen away frequently. On D, meanwhile, the Deacs are 339th in turnover percentage and, while they’re 49th in offensive rebound percentage defense and 28th in free-throw percentage D, they struggle pretty much everywhere else. They don’t generate a lot of steals or block many shots and teams don’t typically turn the ball over all that much against them. It's a group that does much of what you expect from lackluster defenses outside of keeping opposing offensive boards down and not letting teams get to the line. For a group like UVa, that seems kind of perfect.



The Matchups