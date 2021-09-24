



Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 1-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Dave Clawson (133-125 overall, 43-45 at Wake)

Series: UVa leads 34-16

Last Meeting: Virginia lost to Wake 40-23 in Winston-Salem last year





Virginia dropped its ACC opener last weekend and will look to draw even at 1-1 on Friday when the Hoos defend their home field against unbeaten Wake Forest (7pm, ESPN2). UVa and Wake will square off for the second straight year after the Deacs beat a Cavalier team playing without Brennan Armstrong in Winston-Salem last year. Friday night will mark Wake’s first trip to Charlottesville since their win at Scott Stadium in 2012.





Wake Forest is off to a 3-0 start to the season, having earned its first ACC victory last weekend against Florida State. That 35-14 win at home followed up easy victories over ODU and Norfolk State, all at home. The Demon Deacons will open their road slate this weekend, playing the best team they have faced on the young season. Wake Forest hasn’t had to face much adversity this season, with their three-touchdown win over the Seminoles being their closest final score to this point.

Friday’s game is an intriguing one for both teams, who are attempting to prove themselves as two of the ACC’s top teams in a league that looks more wide open than it has in many years.



