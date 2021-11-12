



On Friday night, UVa will attempt to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Navy to open the season, when the Radford Highlanders come to Charlottesville. Virginia struggled on both ends of the floor at various times in their loss on Tuesday night, and surely the Cavalier coaching staff has plenty to focus on this week in practice.

Virginia’s opponent, Radford, come to Charlottesville with a 1-0 record, having beaten Emory and Henry in the season opener on Tuesday night. Friday will be the first road contest for new head coach Darris Nichols, who replaced Mike Jones, after the former Highlander coach departed for UNC Greensboro. Nichols is a Radford native who was an assistant coach at West Virginia, Wofford and most recently, Florida.

The Highlanders were picked fourth in the Big South’s North Division, coming off of a 15-12 season, where they made it to the semifinals of their conference tournament. In an interesting twist, like UVa’s first opponent, Navy, Radford will play UVa and Virginia Tech in back-to-back games.



